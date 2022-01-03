ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe stocks attempt a fresh record high as 2022 trading gets underway

By Barbara Kollmeyer
 5 days ago
Employees at Innsbruck Hospital and paramedics toast the New Year with plastic cups at the main city hospital during the coronavirus pandemic on January 01, 2022 in Innsbruck, Austria. Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images

A fresh high eluded European stocks throughout the last few weeks of 2021, but the region’s main index came out swinging on Monday, tapping a new high for the first trading day of 2022.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index

SXXP,

+0.45%

rose 0.4% to 489.78, but hitting a high of 491.43. The index last hit a record close on Nov. 17, 2021, of 489.95. It finished out 2021 with a gain of just over 22%, the biggest one-year percentage gain since 2019.

London stocks were closed for an extended New Year’s break, while Germany’s DAX

DAX,

+0.86%

surged 0.9% and the French CAC 40

PX1,

+0.90%

climbed 1%. Banks, food companies, autos and insurers were driving the positive action.

While COVID-19 cases sparked by the omicron variant continue to rip across Europe and the rest of the world, investor confidence that global economies can withstand the latest wave continued to drive markets higher, such as was seen in late 2021. Wall Street got off to a muted start, with gains for the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+1.20%

, which took some wind out of Europe’s sails.

Airlines were also climbing, with demand high over the holiday season, even though COVID-triggered staffing shortages and weather issues triggered thousands of global cancellations on Sunday. Deutsche Lufthansa shares

LHA,

+8.87%

were among the best performers and Aeroports de Paris

ADP,

+4.02%

rose 4%.

VOLCAR.B,

+7.84%

and Porsche Automobil

PAH3,

+4.31%

were up 7% and 4%, respectively.

Stock in Iveco Group slumped 11% in the first day of trading after the maker of commercial and specialty vehicles split from CNH Industrial

CNHI,

-0.76%

.

Zurich Insurance

ZURN,

+1.55%

shares rose 1%. The Swiss insurer said its subsidiary Zurich Investments Life SpA agreed to sell its Italian life and pension back book to GamaLife in a deal that should release $1.2 billion in capital.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

