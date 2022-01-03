ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AMC CEO Adam Aron’s New Year’s resolution: Refinance debt at lower rates

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDxzR_0dbZqmqo00
Getty Images

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Adam Aron let everyone know his New Year’s resolution for the company, and while he wasn’t sure he could follow through with it, he said he would “try very hard.”

“If we can, in 2022 I’d like to refinance some of our debt to reduce out interest expense, push out some debt maturities by several years and loosen covenants.”

— AMC CEO Adam Aron

The meme stock

AMC,

-2.50%

fell 1.6% in afternoon trading Monday, reversing an earlier gain of as much as 3.4%. The decline extends a 19.9% tumble in December, and a 42.3% selloff during a four-month losing streak through Friday.

Aron said that in early 2021 and 2020, the movie theater operator “took on debt at high interests to survive,” but with the company in an “improving financial position,” one of the goals for 2022 is to strengthen its balance sheet.

That said, Aron admitted there was a possibility he will not be able to keep to his resolution.

“There is no guarantee of success, but we will try very hard to get this done,” Aron said. “We are always thinking of creative ways to make AMC’s future more secure.”

The latest quarterly filing showed that AMC had $5.5 billion in corporate borrowings and lease obligations as of Sept. 30. That included a senior secured credit facility-revolving credit facility due 2024 with a 10.75% interest rate in year one, and first lien notes due 2025 and 2026, both with interest rates of 10.5%.

Credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings currently rates AMC at CCC+, which is seven notches deep into speculative grade, or “junk” status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJUDc_0dbZqmqo00
FactSet

AMC’s stock has rocketed 1,162.3% over the past 12 months, while shares of fellow movie theater operator Cinemark Holdings Inc.

CNK,

+5.58%

have lost 2.2% and the S&P 500 index

SPX,

+0.64%

has gained 27.7%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

A New Year’s resolution for retirees

Your retirement financial security doesn’t depend on following the markets on a day-to-day basis. In fact, you don’t have to follow them on a week-to-week or even month-to-month basis. You certainly can if you want to, but doing so is unlikely to improve your investment performance. This is...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
MarketWatch

Mattress Firm files for IPO

Texas-based Mattress Firm Group Inc. has filed for an initial public offering, vying to become the latest retailer to return to public markets after a bankruptcy. The company has filed to sell $100 million worth of shares, according to a filing late Friday, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The specialty retailer filed a confidential draft registration statement with securities regulators in September.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Interest Rates#Credit Rating Agency#Revolving Credit#S P Global Ratings#Ccc#Cinemark Holdings Inc#Cnk#Spx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

A Look Into Commercial Metals Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) moved higher by 15.77%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Commercial Metals has. Commercial Metals's Debt. Based on Commercial Metals's financial statement as of October 14, 2021, long-term debt is at $1.02...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Downgrades Goldman Sachs, Prefers Morgan Stanley And Wells Fargo

With big bank earnings just around the corner, one analyst has downgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) and said there’s little change of earnings upside in the near term. The Analyst: On Thursday, Bank of America analyst Ebrahim Poonawala downgraded Goldman Sachs from Buy to Neutral and cut his...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

RBC Chooses Amazon, M&T, UnitedHealth As Top 2022 Stocks

'Our U.S. equity strategy team expects 2022 to be a year of solid but more moderate returns relative to 2021,' RBC said. RBC Capital Markets Tuesday named its top 30 stock picks for 2022, including Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Dupont (DD) - Get DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Report, M&T Bank (MTB) - Get M&T Bank Corporation Report, Mastercard (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Class A Report and UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Barclays Upgrades Wells Fargo to Overweight on Fundamentals

Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo WFC to overweight from equal weight Monday, citing higher interest rates and improved internal controls. “WFC stands to benefit the most of our coverage universe from higher interest rates, while it has made significant investments in its control functions since its retail banking sales practice issues came to light,” Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy