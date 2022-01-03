New Year's resolutions can benefit kids, say pediatricians. Here are some ideas for 2022

New Year’s resolutions have quite a long track record. The practice of setting goals when welcoming in a new year date all the way back to the ancient Babylonians. Back then, New Year’s Day was celebrated in March, not January. The ancient Romans also had a habit of starting a new year with resolutions as did early Christians. Today, New Year’s resolutions aren’t necessarily based on religion. Instead, New Year’s resolutions are more personal and often involve losing weight, getting the finances in order, and decluttering or organizing the house. Of course, while lots of people make resolutions at the start of a new year, these goals often fall by the wayside by Valentine’s Day. According to the American Psychological Association, the secret to keeping New Year’s resolutions is to limit your resolutions to small goals instead of large ones like losing weight. New Year’s resolutions aren’t just for adults either. Kids can benefit from setting goals or resolutions for the upcoming year. Make New Year’s resolutions for kids a family affair.

