ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

GBP/USD Price Failed to Sustain Above 1.35, Eying US Data Ahead

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 5 days ago

The GBP/USD pair could extend its upside movement if it stays above the weekly pivot point....

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ForexTV.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Paring Gains Despite a Big Rally Above 116

Despite the rise in US Treasury bond yields, USDJPY is not a five-year high. Federal Reserve Minutes from December set the interest rate cap. Tokyo’s consumer price index cannot dispel the Bank of Japan’s concerns about deflation. Despite the low yields on US Treasury bonds, wages in the US remained weak in December. The USD/JPY … Continued.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Gold Prices Eye Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testimony and Inflation Data

Gold ends week lower as rate hike bets signal quicker hikes. A weak NFP jobs report failed to bolster bullion prices. CPI data, Fed Chair Powell testimony in focus next week. The price of gold ended last week on a sour note after a disappointing US non-farm payrolls report failed to spur haven flows into the metal. The US Dollar DXY index dropped nearly half a percent, but that didn’t offer much reprieve to falling bullion prices. Markets are still pricing in an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike path despite the weaker-than-expected NFP print.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Dives Below $41,000 Support

Following the $41,000 break, the Bitcoin price prediction shows BTC dropping heavily after getting rejected at $42,237. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbp#Us Dollar#Us Data Ahead#Pivot Point#Forex Crunch
zycrypto.com

Over Half A Billion Dollars In Crypto Liquidations As Bitcoin Traders Prepare For The Worst

Cryptocurrencies continue to face a turbulent week after Bitcoin dipped below $43,000 on Thursday, further worsening a situation that has been at play for over 2 months. In the past 24 hours, the total value of crypto futures liquidated went past $530 million according to Coinglass as Bitcoin fell further from $43,000 to $41,695. During the sell-off, over 135,301 traders were liquidated with the single largest liquidation order happening on Bybit where a single entity yielded $5 million worth of ETH.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Thursday’s “Hanging Man” tests buyers near 1.3550

GBP/USD keeps bounce off three-week-old support despite posting bearish candlestick the previous day. Multiple failures to cross 100-DMA, nearly overbought RSI challenges upside momentum. 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement adds to the upside filters, 50-DMA to lure bears after immediate trend line support. GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3550, up 0.12% intraday heading into...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD subdued just under 1.3550 with FX markets primed for US jobs report

GBP/USD is subdued at just under 1.3550 as the key US jobs report looms. The pair continues to trade within its recent bullish trend channel, with traders eyeing resistance at 1.3600 and support at 1.3400. GBP/USD is unsurprisingly trading in subdued fashion as FX market participants await the release of...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Gold Price Analysis: Pullback Remains Shallow Under $1800 Before NFP

The gold price rallied from lows, but expectations from the Fed hawks are still holding it back. The risk sentiment has improved, the dollar is declining, and yields are also falling. Gold’s technical view is bearish as all eyes are on the US NFP report. Gold price analysis shows a recovery from an 11-day low … Continued.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3498; (P) 1.3528; (R1) 1.3567; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Further rally is still expected as long as 1.3430 support holds. We’re seeing corrective fall from 1.4248 as complete with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. . Sustained break of 1.3570 resistance will further affirm this bullish case and target 1.3833 resistance next. However, break of 1.3375 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.3158 low again.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Challenges 1.3550 Ahead Of The US NFP

The GBP/USD pair could extend its upwards movement if the price makes a valid breakout through the 61.8% retracement level. The US NFP, Average Hourly Earnings, and the Unemployment Rate data could move the price later. A bearish pattern around the 61.8% could announce a new leg down. The GBP/USD forecast sees the pair maintain … Continued.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD at the mercy of US inflation and Omicron

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Cable at the mercy of US inflation and Omicron, correction seems imminent. Omicron may be peaking in London – but the Federal Reserve's urge to tighten is still rising. These two forces will likely remain in play in the upcoming week, featuring all-important US inflation and retail sales data, GDP from the UK and a covid-watch. Read more...
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy NZD/USD – 7 Jan 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the NZD/USD pair. The NZD/USD pair plunged in the short term but now it has found temporary support and is fighting hard to rebound. Technically, the Dollar Index is under pressure after failing to take out a dynamic resistance. It remains to see … Continued.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower for the day, but gain for the week as traders eye unrest in Kazakhstan

Oil prices ended lower on Friday, but finished the week higher as traders kept an eye on unrest in Kazakhstan. Should any significant amount of production from the country be lost, "the bull market in oil will be extended," said Michael Lynch, president at Strategic Energy & Economic Research. However, "OPEC+ is unlikely to react to such a loss unless it is clear that it will be lengthy and global inventories would thus continue to decline." February West Texas Intermediate crude edged down by 56 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $78.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on the front-month contract rose 4.9% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Reclaims the 0.9200 figure amid mixed US macroeconomic data

US Initial Jobless Claims increased above the 200K mark, blaming resurgent Covid-19 cases. US ISM Non-Manufacturing (Services) PMI rose to 62.0, lower than the previous month's reading. USD/CHF Technical Outlook: It has a neutral bias. On Thursday, during the New York session, the USD/CHF pair advances for the second time...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy