ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan Overtime Pay YoY

By JPY Editor
ForexTV.com
 5 days ago

Overtime Pay YoY in Japan decreased to 2.30 percent in October from 4.60 percent in September of 2021. Overtime Pay YoY in...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Daiwa set to raise base pay in Japan as government urges wage hikes

Daiwa Securities is preparing to raise base salaries for its staff in Japan for the first time in four years as the government renews its call on companies to hike wages to spur the economy. "We have to raise wages," CEO Seiji Nakata said in an interview. "This is not...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Japan to Pay Companies to Keep Sensitive Patents Secret Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will compensate companies to keep secret patents with potential military applications under proposed legislation, the Nikkei reported on Sunday, without citing sources. The patents under review in the proposed economic security legislation will include technology that can help develop nuclear weapons, such as uranium enrichment and cutting-edge...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overtime Pay#Working Hours#0 17 Percent
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Reuters

Australia's New South Wales marks its highest COVID-19 death count

SYDNEY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the Omicron variant sweeps the country and lawmakers face pressure to close widening supply chain gaps. The home to Sydney and a third of Australia's 25 million...
TENNIS
Reuters

Gu wins first crystal globe after perfect World Cup season

Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's Eileen Gu capped the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup season with a perfect record in women's halfpipe after a triumph at Mammoth Mountain in California on Saturday to capture the first crystal globe of her career. The 18-year-old reigning world champion, who was born in...
SPORTS
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy