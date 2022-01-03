ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Prowers Journal Letter to the Editor Guidelines

By Russ Baldwin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetters should not be copies of letters to someone else or “open letters” to a third party. The letter should not reply to an earlier letter that was itself a reply to another writer. A writer or household...

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Letter based on fact

I read Matt Montgomery’s letter from a recent Beacon. Matt doesn’t like unpleasant and difficult subjects or people who disagree with him. Isn’t stopping the spread of COVID a positive thing?. The letter I wrote concerning a council member not following CDC guidelines was based on fact....
PUBLIC HEALTH
montereycountyweekly.com

Letters to the Editor 12.30.21

LAFCO’s decision to deny the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District’s request to activate its latent powers was unconscionable (“A rejection of next steps for a buyout of Cal Am is a failure of democracy,” Dec. 9-15). The buyout was found to be financially feasible. LAFCO’s own...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Another letter by a 'complainer'

I’m responding to the gentleman who wondered if the “squad” of letter writers have stock in The Post-Star because we’re “featured so often.” Speaking for myself, since the squad is imaginary, I don’t. If I did, and thought my letters would positively influence the price, I’d write the allowed two per month.
theprowersjournal.com

Prowers Journal Annual Year-in-Review, September 2021

In an effort to provide community awareness of events, businesses and services, the Lamar City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding and contract for CityByApp. The city is partnering with various organizations to provide funding for five years for the subscription agreement. The city’s share will be $5,000 a year for five years. Prowers Economic Prosperity is funding the same amount Lamar Light and Power is contribution $2,000 for five years, the Lamar Chamber of Commerce is on board for a total of $12,500, PMC for a total of $10,000 and LCC for $5,000. CityByApp would provide, in part: GPS Map for places to eat-drink, shop and overnight; City Forms and Records, News/Weather/Live Traffic, Real Estate News, Police and Fire Department websites, job postings and local searches, library and parks and rec websites, chamber website, Neighborhood Watch Group and other offerings. The app, according to city media director, Martha Alvarez, should take 180 days to set up and become available in early 2022.
INTERNET
BGR.com

New $1,100 stimulus checks are coming right now if you live in this state

2022 is finally here, but, unfortunately, we still don’t have good news yet for anyone hoping for clarity around when and if the federal government is sending out more stimulus checks (and here’s why). This will be the first month since June 2021 without any new child tax credits checks on the 15th. And it’s for that reason, as we’ve been saying for days now, stimulus checks are very much a state-level story for now. Initiatives like California’s Golden State Stimulus program offer an instructive example.
INCOME TAX
foodcontessa.com

In 2022, the IRS Will Be Sending Out a New Surprise Bonus of $5,200: Are You Eligible for the Program?

In 2022, the IRS will distribute $5,200 surprise payments to recipients across the United States, which will be a welcome respite. The end of the stimulus cheques has had an impact on low-income households’ financial status. Residents of the Navajo Tribe will get $2,000 in cheques, while kids will receive $600, according to Marca. The beginning of January will serve as a prelude to increased monetary aid for residents and their families.
PERSONAL FINANCE
