The Prowers Journal Letter to the Editor Guidelines

In an effort to provide community awareness of events, businesses and services, the Lamar City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding and contract for CityByApp. The city is partnering with various organizations to provide funding for five years for the subscription agreement. The city’s share will be $5,000 a year for five years. Prowers Economic Prosperity is funding the same amount Lamar Light and Power is contribution $2,000 for five years, the Lamar Chamber of Commerce is on board for a total of $12,500, PMC for a total of $10,000 and LCC for $5,000. CityByApp would provide, in part: GPS Map for places to eat-drink, shop and overnight; City Forms and Records, News/Weather/Live Traffic, Real Estate News, Police and Fire Department websites, job postings and local searches, library and parks and rec websites, chamber website, Neighborhood Watch Group and other offerings. The app, according to city media director, Martha Alvarez, should take 180 days to set up and become available in early 2022.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO