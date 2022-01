With Star Wars fans counting the days until The Book of Boba Fett's debut, Disney+ released a new "Arrival" promo offering fans another glimpse at the new series. In the video, Boba Fett shows up to take control of the Star Wars galaxy's underworld. He expresses his desire to rule with "respect," while his partner, Fennec Shand, reminds him that fear is the better bet when things get tough. You can watch the video below. The new promo follows the previous release of the official trailer for the new Disney+ series, which the streaming service released online last month.

