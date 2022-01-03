Chief Judge Suspends Jury Trials In Arapahoe, Douglas, Lincoln, And Elbert Counties Due To High COVID Rates

(CBS4) – The chief judge in the 18th judicial district, which covers Arapahoe, Douglas, Lincoln, and Elbert Counties, has suspended jury trials through January 28th. Chief Judge Michelle Amico cites an unprecedented COVID transmission rate as the basis of her decision.

With positivity rates topping 18.1% in Arapahoe County, 16.9% in Douglas County, 14.2% in Elbert County, and 6.8% in Lincoln County, Judge Amico issued the order on Monday morning, effective immediately. The order runs through January 28th.