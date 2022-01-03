ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season 4 of ‘Yellowstone’ Ends on a Simmer

By Alex Siquig
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 4 of Yellowstone probably wasn’t what many expected it to be. But in retrospect, there was no way these 10 episodes could live up to the final minutes of Season 3, a finale that tore across our screens with no fewer than four “Wow, did this super-beloved character really just...

www.theringer.com

Texas State
The Independent

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone becomes most watched US TV show since The Walking Dead in 2017

Yellowstone’s season four finale has become the most watched cable telecast in the US since the season eight premiere of The Walking Dead in 2017. The episode, which aired on Sunday (2 January), attracted a whopping 10.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s Live+Same Day figures. This was up 79 per cent from the Paramount Network show’s season three conclusion, which was watched by 5.2 million people. Network encores drove the number up to 11 million viewers on premiere night. The only show that boasts higher viewership numbers is The Walking Dead, after 11.4 million people tuned in to watch...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Marathon Airing Before Year-End: How to Watch

If you can’t get enough of “Yellowstone” – and really, the limit doesn’t exist – you’ve got another chance to binge the series before the season 4 finale. It’s hard to believe that the latest season is nearly done. What we will all do while Taylor Sheridan and the team go into season 5 production? We suppose we’ve got the prequel “1883” to keep us satiated, at least for a while. However, we’ve got the details on how you can re-watch all the best of “Yellowstone.”
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
Taylor Sheridan
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
Deadline

Tatum O’Neal Calls ‘Paper Moon’ Director Peter Bogdanovich “My Heaven & Earth”

Tatum O’Neal, who became the youngest Oscar-winning actress at age 10 for her performance in Peter Bogdanovich’s Paper Moon, paid tribute to the late director today, calling him her “heaven & earth.” In a poignant Instagram post, O’Neal, who starred in the director’s 1976 film Nickelodeon three years after Paper Moon, wrote, “Peter was my heaven & earth. A father figure. A friend. From ‘Paper Moon’ to ‘Nickelodeon’ he always made me feel safe. I love you, Peter.” O’Neal included two photographs of herself with Bogdanovich. See the post below, along with a tweet O’Neal posted with a video clip of the actress playfully biting the director’s hand on the set of Paper Moon. I love you @blogdanovich 🌙💗🫂 pic.twitter.com/I1mUUUKq71 — Tatum O'Neal (@Tatum_Oneal) January 6, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatum Beatrice Oneal (@tatum__oneal)  
Variety

J.K. Simmons on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ His ‘Spider-Man’ Evolution and the Truth Behind His Jacked Body

J.K. Simmons seemed destined to star in an Aaron Sorkin film and he finally does in Amazon Studios’ “Being the Ricardos.” But the two actually crossed paths years earlier. “My first Broadway play, I was an understudy replacement in ‘A Few Good Men,’” Simmons tells Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. Simmons played the role of the Doctor (which is not in the film version) but also had the opportunity to play the role of Col. Nathan Jessup – the role Jack Nicholson made infamous in Rob Reiner’s film version. “It remains to this day maybe the best role I’ve ever had,”...
Variety

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Teases Final Moves for the Byrde Family

Netflix has debuted a trailer for Part 1 of the fourth and final season of “Ozark,” which premieres on Jan. 21. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, who get entangled with the local criminals of the Ozarks in Missouri after moving there to continue their money laundering scheme. Season 4 will follow the couple after the killing of Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), an attorney for the Navarro drug cartel. Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) brings Marty and Wendy further into the operation while they try to escape the Ozarks, but their past continues to haunt...
The Ringer

‘The Bachelor’ Premiere Recap: Clayton Sets a New Record

The Bachelor is always on nowadays. The last season of The Bachelorette ended less than two weeks ago, and now we have a new season of The Bachelor, and a new season will begin filming in a few weeks. The new Bachelor is Clayton, a Midwestern guy from a small town who was briefly signed to an NFL roster as a tight end, although he didn’t play in any games—please do not confuse him with Colton, the Bachelor from three seasons ago, who was a Midwestern guy from a small town who was briefly signed to an NFL roster as a linebacker, although he didn’t play in any games. Bachelors and Bachelorettes used to be chosen because they had prominent and emotional story arcs on past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette—but Clayton seems to have been selected in part because he was available to film after being dumped early during the just-ended-two-weeks-ago season of The Bachelorette.
MIX 107.9

Season 4 of Ozark Sneak Peek

  Fans are gearing up for season four of the highly acclaimed Netflix series, Ozark. The usual suspects return on January 21. Earlier today Netflix shared a sneak preview on social media and fans simply cannot wait. Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) being tasked with having to broker an immunity deal between drug […]
The Ringer

Rose Rejections, Tailgating Tragedy, and a Return to Form

Juliet and Callie make their triumphant return to break down Episode 1 of the new Bachelor season! They share their first impressions of new Bachelor Clayton Echard (02:45), discuss the best and worst entrances (34:10), and make early predictions about who’ll be Clayton’s final four (48:44). Host: Juliet...
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’: One Departed Character Will Make a Return in Upcoming Episode

New year, new episodes SEAL Team, folks. The hit show on CBS returned with its eleventh episode on January 2. With the show being around for several seasons now, some characters have come and gone. Some of those characters fans really latched onto and miss a great deal. Two of those characters are Trent and Thirty Mike. When asked if either could return this season, TV Line’s Matt Webb Mitovich revealed that, “I have no updates on those two fellas, but I can tell you that dearly departed Full Metal (played by Scott Foxx) will return this Sunday, in a special way.”
The Ringer

The Peter Bogdanovich Syllabus

“Comedy has to be built carefully,” Peter Bogdanovich told Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri in 2018. At his best, the New York–born filmmaker was a master craftsman, drawing on his love and knowledge of classic Hollywood style and conventions to create hybrids of the old and new. In a rollicking road movie like Paper Moon, about an experienced con man who takes a preteen apprentice on a cross-country odyssey, every moment feels familiar yet bereft of cliché; Bogdanovich didn’t just know how the comic mechanisms worked, but also how to keep them purring just below the surface. While rarely lumped in with the generation that reinvented Hollywood in the 1970s, Bogdanovich’s love of old genres—especially screwball comedies and musicals—yielded the same sort of postmodern pleasures as Francis Ford Coppola’s updating of gangster picture myths in The Godfather. (To wit: If Bogdanovich is to be believed, he was offered the adaptation of Mario Puzo’s novel first.)
