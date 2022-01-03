ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets PG Kyrie Irving expected to make season debut Wednesday vs. Pacers

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZ6Dd_0dbZdBde00
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday vs. the Pacers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reports (via Twitter) that Irving has targeted the game in Indiana for his return.

Irving has been held out of action for most of the first half because he’s ineligible to play games in New York due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccinate mandate and the Nets initially didn’t want him to be a part-time player only active for road games. However, after being hit by a flurry of injuries and COVID-related absences in December, the team reversed course on that stance.

Irving was immediately placed in the health and safety protocols due to a positive COVID-19 test when he reported to the team last month, which may have further delayed his debut. Still, he would have required a week or two of ramp-up work to get back in game shape.

The Nets, who are hosting Memphis Monday night, will play just two road games in the next couple weeks — Wednesday in Indiana and Jan. 12 in Chicago. However, the team will begin a four-game road trip on Jan. 17, which should give Irving an opportunity to be a regular part of the lineup for a little while.

With no indication that Irving plans to get vaccinated or that New York City plans to change its vaccination guidelines any time soon, it’s unclear how long the new arrangement may continue for Kyrie and the Nets.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Nets don't expect Kyrie Irving's part-time availability to disrupt continuity

When Kyrie Irving returns to the court for the Nets in January, he’ll only be eligible to play in certain games since he remains unvaccinated for COVID-19. New York City’s vaccine mandate will prevent him from playing in Brooklyn or in games at Madison Square Garden. International travel restrictions will also keep him out of road games in Toronto.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Rajon Rondo-Denzel Valentine trade a win-win for both sides?

The Cavaliers are set to acquire Rajon Rondo from the Lakers in exchange for Denzel Valentine, which will mark the first trade of the 2021-22 regular season. Valentine, who’s on a partially guaranteed contract, is expected to be waived by Los Angeles. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (via...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Cavaliers, Lakers, Knicks officially complete Rajon Rondo trade

The Cavaliers, Lakers and Knicks officially completed the trade sending Rajon Rondo to Cleveland, the teams announced Monday in a series of press releases. The deal, which was first reported last Thursday and was expanded Monday to include New York, breaks down as follows:. Cavaliers acquire Rondo (from Lakers). Knicks...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#New York City#Health And Safety#Covid
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on new injury

In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy