The FDA Has Authorized Booster Shots For Kids. It's The CDC's Move Now

The Food and Drug Administration said Friday that adults who have been vaccinated with Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine can get a booster dose five months after completing the primary series of shots. The previous recommendation was to wait six months. Moderna's stock was down 0.2% in trading on Friday. The suggested window between getting BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.'s was also recently shortened to five months from six months. "Today's action also brings consistency in the timing for administration of a booster dose among the available mRNA vaccines," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Moderna's stock has declined 15.2% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is down 1.4%.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO