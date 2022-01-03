ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FDA Has Authorized Booster Shots For Kids. It's The CDC's Move Now

By Molly Bradley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Food and Drug Administration has authorized COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as 12 and for kids as young as five with compromised immune systems. The FDA cited data from Israel,...

