College is looked at as standard today. Many parents expect it and high schools focus on getting you ready. But you can still find a great paying job (and not be saddled by debt) without going to college. Stacker recently looked at the highest paying Charlotte jobs that don’t require a college degree. To find this they consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. They ranked the jobs by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO