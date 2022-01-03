Joe Gatto & Wife Bessy Split After 8 Years of Marriage as He Leaves ‘Impractical Jokers’

Joe Gatto is going through some major changes in his personal and professional life.

The star revealed over the weekend that he and wife Bessy have split after eight years of marriage and that he is leaving his hidden-camera show “Impractical Jokers.”

Gatto wrote on Instagram, “Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with ‘Impractical Jokers.’ Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished.”

The 45-year-old continued, “However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Bessy, 39, also shared the news, posting, “Hi everyone. With love and respect, we have decided to separate. Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together.”

Joe and Bessy wed in 2013 and are the parents of daughter Milana, 6, and son Remo, 4.

Gatto’s fellow “Impractical Jokers” Brian Quinn, Sal Vulcano and James Murray addressed the news on social media, too.

They each posted a joint statement that said, “Hi everyone, so here we are…. After all these years together, we never imagined making ‘Impractical Jokers’ without Joe. While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the ‘Impractical Jokers’ fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family.”

They added, “With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of ‘Impractical Jokers’ in January. With love, Q, Sal and Murr.”

The long-running TruTV show launched in 2011, and the franchise includes multiple spin-offs and a movie.