Michigan State

Michigan expects increased tourism for 2022 despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

By Wwj Newsroom
 5 days ago

(WWJ) -- Michigan travel experts are expecting the state to have increased tourism in 2022 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The tourism industry had to deal with a tough couple of years because of the pandemic, but Pure Michigan Vice President Dave Lorenz is optimistic for this year.

As long as individuals follow the safety protocols, Lorenz said people can live with COVID.

"As we learn how to deal with COVID we're gonna want to start traveling again, and we're gonna get serious about traveling, because if there's one thing we missed during this experience, it's people and places," said Lorenz.

Lorenz said they'll have some advertising dollars for Pure Michigan and that we may see people visit some of the smaller Michigan communities this year, too.

