CTU tells members to report to work Monday, but plans vote later in the week on whether to work remotely without CPS approval

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago Teachers Union leaders told members during a closed-door town hall call Sunday evening to report to school Monday, but they plan to gauge support for a district-wide remote learning action later this week.

On Tuesday, the CTU plans to call a meeting of its House of Delegates, elected members who represent their schools, to discuss a citywide action. The union will also hold an electronic vote of its members on whether they approve of working remotely without CPS permission. If both are in favor, the union plans to take action and do so starting Wednesday, demanding better COVID-19 safety protocols, including increased testing and access to better masks.

Certain charter schools decided to conduct virtual learning this week because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. At Plato Learning Academy, an American Quality Schools charter and Chicago Public Schools contract school in South Austin, first grade students will learn remotely until Jan. 10 after a staff member normally in the classroom tested positive for the virus, said Principal Charles Williams.

“As of the last day of school… of our nine classrooms, only three were in building, and we only had 14 kids show up,” Williams said. “I’m assuming that as we move into the new year, cases will start popping up.”

Williams said he thinks all students should learn remotely this week, though it would only be effective if CPS families took the time seriously to ensure coming back to school healthy.

Some schools are taking matters into their own hands. Teachers and parents at Park Manor Elementary School plan to teach and learn remotely Monday without administrative permission. Just before winter break, at least two dozen students and staff at the Greater Grand Crossing community school tested positive for COVID-19, sending the majority of the school into quarantine, according to a CTU news release.

In response to questions about mounting pressure to switch schools to online learning, CPS sent the Chicago Sun-Times the letter sent out to district families Sunday evening, saying “there are no plans to transition the entire district to remote learning.” Students don’t need to be tested before returning to the classroom, but parents should keep their children home if they show any symptoms of the virus.

WBBM Newsradio contacted CPS for this story and the district responded to the request saying, in part:

“Chicago Public Schools (CPS) has prioritized and planned a safe return to in-person teaching and learning on Monday, Jan. 3. Given the many proven layers of protection we have put in place, our schools are safe and we are welcoming students back to classes this morning. The District has met with Chicago Teachers Union leadership during the past week and will continue to keep the lines of communication open throughout this week. We have reiterated that a case-by-case, school-by-school approach is the best way to address COVID-19 concerns in schools.

“CPS is aware of the CTU's calls for possible member actions, including refusal to report to work which CPS is deeply concerned could place the health and safety of members of our community, particularly our students, at increased risk. We urge all of our community members to review CPS' safety mitigation measures.

“In the face of evolving pandemic challenges, our plan is to double down on those proven COVID-19 mitigation strategies: vaccination, testing, contact tracing, universal masking; social distancing; strong hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette; monitored and high indoor air quality; appropriately cleaned and disinfected spaces; and making certain staff and families know that sick people must stay home. We will continue to investigate and monitor cases, and we’ll promptly switch a classroom or school to remote if necessary to prevent in-school COVID-19 transmission.”

( Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)