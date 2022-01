I once had a professor in law school who told everyone in my class that in order to be a good advocate, lawyers need to speak as much as possible at oral arguments. According to this professor, those who speak more during oral arguments are able to control the pace of the proceedings and make the most points that can be considered by the court. Nevertheless, in numerous situations it pays to actually speak less during oral arguments, and lawyers should sometimes exercise restraint and refrain from speaking too much.

LAW ・ 3 DAYS AGO