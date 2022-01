The OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 made their debut back in October 2021 in the Chinese market but their Indian launch has been riddled with rumors, most of which have now turned out to be untrue. A November launch was expected initially but the first official hint popped up only in December when support pages for the duo made an appearance on the OnePlus site.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO