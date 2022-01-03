Two-alarm house fire in N.O. East damages six homes, displaces 6 people, kills one dog

The New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire early this morning, which displaced six people and killed a man’s dog.

It happened at about 3:14 a.m. at a home under construction in the 7600 block of Shorewood Blvd. in New Orleans East.

The home under construction was not occupied and was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Strong winds are to blame for the fire spreading to the homes next to and behind the home where the fire originated.

“The occupied home to the immediate left at 7574 Shorewood and a property being renovated to the immediate right at 7608 Shorewood Blvd., suffered significant fire damage. All five residents at 7574 Shorewood Blvd. escaped safely prior to NOFD arrival,” said an NOFD report.

"Two homes directly in the rear of the original fire building also suffered significant fire damage, an unoccupied dwelling at 7571 Avon Park Blvd. and an occupied home at 7573 Avon Park Blvd."

An elderly man living in one of the neighboring homes which caught on fire managed to get out of his burning home, however his dog died in the fire according to NOFD.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause of the fire is being investigated. The American Red Cross has been requested to the scene to assist the residents displaced by the fire.