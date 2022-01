Pope Francis has suggested that people who get cats and dogs instead of having children are selfish. Speaking to an audience at the Vatican, he said that substituting children for pets was a “denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us, takes away our humanity.”Pope Francis continued: “Today... we see a form of selfishness. We see that some people do not want to have a child. Sometimes they have one, and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children. This may make people laugh but it is a reality.”He argued that if people...

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO