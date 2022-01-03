ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump endorses GOP’s Schmidt in race for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday gave presumed Republican nominee Derek Schmidt his “Complete and Total Endorsement” in the Kansas governor’s race.

The endorsement came in a statement from Trump through his Save America political action committee that was tweeted by the PAC’s spokesperson. Schmidt is a three-term state attorney general, and he faces no major opposition in the August primary election.

Schmidt brought Kansas into an unsuccessful lawsuit after the 2020 presidential election seeking to overturn the results in battleground states as Trump and other Republicans spread baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Schmidt also has joined other Republican state attorneys general in challenging Democratic President Joe Biden’s policies in the federal courts, including COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

