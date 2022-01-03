Weekly Reporter Roundtable

Much of the attention in recent days has been focused on Ohio's hospitals that have been overwhelmed because of COVID patients. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently called in more than 2,000 Ohio National Guard members to help in those facilities. But it's not just Ohio hospitals that are struggling to keep up because of the most recent COVID wave.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the record-high number of cases right now is driving record-high hospitalizations. He uses the word, “tsunami” when describing this surge, driven by the omicron variant. “Our state is experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 driven in-patient hospitalizations, ICU admissions...
Leaders of two Ohio abortion clinics said they're facing possible closure because of a new abortion law. Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law the measure the prevents doctors with privileges at public hospitals from working at abortion clinics if those facilities require a variance from the Ohio Department of Health.
