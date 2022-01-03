ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernie Taupin receives prestigious award as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s Honors List

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-seven years after Elton John received the honor, his long-term musical partner Bernie Taupin has been made a CBE -- Commander of the Order of the British Empire -- as part of Queen Elizabeth II's annual New Year's honors list. Taupin...

