ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

3 Gold and Silver Miners With Bright Prospects in 2022

By Taylor Dart
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

It's been a tough year for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the ETF sliding more than 10% year-to-date and massively underperforming the S&P-500 (SPY). The most frustrating thing about this underperformance is that it's despite inflation readings that have hit new multi-decade highs and negative real rates that are sitting near multi-decade lows. The good news is that this massive divergence between where gold (GLD) should be trading and the fundamental backdrop has led to a significant decline in gold miners, leaving them at their most attractive valuations since March 2020. In this update, we'll look at three that look like solid buy-the-dip candidates.

It's been a tough year for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) , with the ETF sliding more than 10% year-to-date and massively underperforming the S&P-500 (SPY) . The most frustrating thing about this underperformance is that it's despite inflation readings that have hit new multi-decade highs and negative real rates that are sitting near multi-decade lows. The good news is that this massive divergence between where gold (GLD) should be trading and the fundamental backdrop has led to a significant decline in gold miners, leaving them at their most attractive valuations since March 2020. In this update, we'll look at three that look like solid buy-the-dip candidates:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7oHP_0dbZRDKQ00

(Source: TC2000.com)

Barrick Gold (GOLD) , Hecla Mining (HL) , and Eldorado Gold (EGO) have little in common, with one being the world's 2nd largest gold producer, another being a ~500,000-ounce gold producer, and the third being the only primary silver miner focused on solely Tier-1 jurisdictions. However, the three do share one common trait: they're all sitting near oversold levels heading into 2022. In Barrick's case, the stock is trying to find support at a multi-year trend line, while both Hecla and Eldorado Gold are trading in the lower portion of their trading ranges after giving up significant ground over the past year. Let's take a closer look below:

Beginning with Barrick Gold, the company has had a very difficult year, with a mechanical mill failure at its Goldstrike roaster in Nevada, having to lap production from Porgera with the asset offline this year, and dealing with inflationary pressures. However, despite the difficult backdrop, the company has managed to keep its costs near $1,000/oz, which is in line with its initial guidance. This translates to 40% plus margins based on an average realized gold price of $1,800/oz, a very respectable figure.

During Barrick's most recent quarter, the company reported revenue of $2.83BB, a 20% decline due to lower production and a much lower average realized gold price. Not surprisingly, this led to continued selling pressure in the stock. However, the company was up against difficult year-over-year comps due to a record gold price in Q3 2020, and I would argue that this weak quarter was already priced into the stock, with GOLD down 40% from its Q3 2020 highs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTvT6_0dbZRDKQ00

(Source: FASTGraphs.com)

As shown in the chart above, Barrick has historically traded at a cash flow multiple of 11, yet it currently trades at ~7x cash flow based on conservative FY2022 estimates of $2.70. This is a dirt-cheap valuation for the world's 2nd largest gold producer, especially considering that it also has a meaningful copper component, which should justify a small premium relative to historical levels given the attractive supply/demand picture for copper. This is related to the surge in electric vehicle demand that we have seen and will continue to see throughout the decade.

Based on what I believe to be a fair cash flow multiple of 10, I see a fair value for Barrick of $27.00, translating to nearly 50% upside from current levels. Notably, the stock is also pulling back to a major support zone and finding support here, pointing to this being a favorable area on the chart to accumulate the stock. So, if we see any weakness below $18.50, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNulX_0dbZRDKQ00

(Source: TC2000.com)

The second name worth keeping an eye on is Eldorado Gold, an intermediate gold producer with operations in Canada and Turkey. EGO was one of the only gold producers to raise its production guidance this year despite COVID-19 related headwinds, which affected productivity sector-wide, now expecting to produce 470,000 ounces of gold. If we look ahead to FY2023 and FY2024, production will increase further to ~505,000 ounces of gold, albeit at costs slightly above the industry average ($1,100/oz).

However, the major story for EGO is its Skouries Project in Greece, where the company recently completed a Feasibility Study. This advanced project where construction began in 2016 already has some infrastructure in place, but construction was halted, given that EGO didn't clear support from the Greek Government. However, with a new Conservative government in place, EGO is looking at restarting construction, hoping to begin production at Skouries by 2025. Based on the recent study, Skouries can produce 300,000 plus gold-equivalent ounces per annum at negative costs after including by-product credits from copper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iLZd_0dbZRDKQ00

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that this would dramatically affect EGO's production profile, increasing gold production to nearly 700,000 ounces per annum, or a nearly 70% increase from FY2021 levels. Meanwhile, given the extremely low costs, it would make EGO a low-cost producer vs. a high-cost producer currently. This should translate to a re-rating in the stock if Skouries gets the green light, given that higher-margin producers often trade at a premium to their peers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cFYY_0dbZRDKQ00

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at EGO's technical picture, the stock looks to be trying to build the right side of a new base and looks to be under accumulation. So, with the stock trading at less than 0.75x book value and with the technical picture improving, I would view any pullbacks below $8.80 as low-risk buying opportunities. Assuming Skouries performs as planned and can be built with minimal share dilution, I see a fair value for EGO above $14.00 per share.

The final name on the list is Hecla Mining, one of the world's larger silver producers, which is on track to produce 42 million silver-equivalent ounces this year. Notably, the company's costs are well below the industry average and are expected to come in at $10.00/oz after by-product credits, translating to nearly 60% margins. This makes Hecla a rare breed in the silver space, given that most of its peers have costs above $12.00/oz and have a significant chunk of their production in South America or Mexico. In Hecla's case, its operations are in low-risk jurisdictions like Alaska, Nevada, and Idaho.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05uXtO_0dbZRDKQ00

(Source: TC2000.com)

Unfortunately, while the company had a decent year, it saw higher turnover at its flagship Greens Creek Mine in Q3, leading to a slight miss on the Q3 results. Combined with a weaker silver price in H2, earnings estimates have slid to $0.12, down from $0.18 previously for FY2021. Given the large miss in a weak period for the miners, HL has now found itself nearly 45% from its highs above $8.50 per share.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uq2qW_0dbZRDKQ00

(Source: TC2000.com)

With Hecla trading at more than 20x FY2023 earnings estimates, there are several better value plays out there in the gold space, including Agnico Eagle Mines. However, one thing that HL does have going for it is that it's extremely oversold currently, trading in the lower portion of its multi-year range. As the chart above shows, a move just to the mid-point would represent almost 30% upside, and HL has typically overshot the mid-point after hitting the bottom of its range. So, from a swing-trading standpoint, the stock would become very attractive if it filled its gap at $4.85.

The precious metals stocks continue to be hated, but with most of them heading into the new year oversold and at very attractive valuations, I believe some exposure to the sector makes sense. While AEM is my favored way to play the sector, EGO, GOLD, and HL also look like interesting ideas, with low-risk buy points at $8.80, $18.50, and $4.85 respectively. So, while I think the safest way to play the sector is with AEM or AGI, I believe HL, EGO, and GOLD are three stocks to keep a close eye on if we see further weakness in the sector.

Disclosure: I am long GLD, AEM

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

GLD shares were trading at $168.71 per share on Monday morning, down $2.25 (-1.32%). Year-to-date, GLD has declined -5.41%, versus a 28.97% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Taylor Dart


Taylor has over a decade of investing experience, with a special focus on the precious metals sector. In addition to working with ETFDailyNews, he is a prominent writer on Seeking Alpha. Learn more about Taylor’s background, along with links to his most recent articles.

More...

The post 3 Gold and Silver Miners With Bright Prospects in 2022 appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Can Silver Outperform Gold In The New Year?

There is no question that 2021 gold and silver prices generated strong debates among investors and analysts regarding precious metals’ performance numbers. But with the start of the new year, many investors and analysts are highly optimistic.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Bitcoin, Gold, Silver, and Stocks Sell-off Intensifies

US equities, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals declined on Thursday as investors started to adjust for the upcoming interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones declined by about 170 points while the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rose marginally. This sell-off was mostly a reaction to the hawkish minutes by the Federal Reserve. The argument is that assets that did well in a period of low interest rates will lag when the Fed starts its hiking cycle. Meanwhile, data showed that the American services sector lagged in December as the Omicron variant spread. The ISM non-manufacturing PMI declined from 69.1 in November to 62.0 in December.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold/silver: are you buying the dip?

The first week of the New Year is in the books, and we are at "peak Fed hawkishness" with the stock market pricing in four rate hikes in 2022. The problem the Fed will find itself in is that they are tightening into a slowing economy. Looking at this week's ISM Services report showing slower growth and easing supply chain disruptions. The last time the Fed tightened into a slowdown was the 3rd quarter of 2018 and marked the bottom of Gold and the top of the stock market. With 2022 here, we are sending out a complimentary 2022 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide with a limited supply. The guide is your go-to resource for government & industry report dates, contract specifications, futures, and options expiration dates. *Available to U.S. residents only. You can request yours here: Blue Line Futures 2022 Pocket Calendar.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold and silver struggles continue

Today is jobs Friday. Equities and metals have been under pressure all week. The FED continues to be unable to recognize the problems they created. The question here is, what has the market priced into this job's number?. Based on recent price action, which has reversed our Gold and Silver...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
investing.com

Miners Should Prepare A Pillow: Gold's Hard Landing May Hurt

As in sports, a weak market streak can reverse in the next season. However, the precious metals team looks like it’s about to drop out of the league. While gold, silver, and mining stocks were in the holiday spirit during the final weeks of 2021, I warned on Jan. 4 that the Junior Gold Miners ETF's (NYSE:GDXJ) sleigh was headed for an epic crash. I wrote:
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

A Cyclical Bottom Is Imminent For Bitcoin, Gold And Silver

The markets are volatile today due to the Fed’s talk about tapering and interest rates. The markets are volatile today due to the Fed’s talk about tapering and interest rates. The Fed has decided to taper down about $30 billion a month, so in about March we will be done with the tapering. The 10-Year Note has spiked in the past week from 1.30 to about 1.73, near the previous peak in 2021.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Gold, Silver Prices Fall in 2021, but Bullion Sales Excel

Gold and silver prices faltered in 2021, but that didn’t crimp demand for bullion sales, which excelled the past year despite the price bearishness for the precious metals. “Demand this year for United States Mint bullion products fared from strong for silver coins to exceptional for gold coins,” a CoinNews.net article reports, noting that American Eagle silver coins gained by 28,275,000 ounces in 2021, while American Eagle gold coins grew 1,252,500 ounces this year, the most since 2009 with a rise of 48.4% from 2020.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Barrick Gold#Gold Price#Silver#Gld#Hl
kitco.com

Prepare for a hostile 2022 by investing in gold and silver

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group's Jeffery Christian lays out its expectations for the world’s political and economic environment, along with its outlook for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium supply, demand, and price trends for 2022.
MARKETS
kitco.com

The first trading day of 2022 results in strong declines in both gold and silver

The first trading day contained strong bullish market sentiment for U.S. equities and dollar strength. The dollar gained 0.632 points or a percentage gain of 0.66%. Concurrently U.S. equities all traded to higher ground, with all three major indices closing near their record highs. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 246.76 points, a percentage gain of 0.68%. The NASDAQ composite gained 1.2% or 187.83 points, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 gained 30.38 points taking the index to a record high close at 4796.49.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Will gold and silver be investment outcasts in 2022 again?

For precious metals investors, 2021 will rank as a disappointing year – at least in terms of price performance. Gold and silver lagged behind the stock market as well as broad commodity indexes. Gold showed signs of gathering upside momentum in the spring, but prices settled back down into...
MARKETS
kitco.com

What does 2022 hold for Gold, Silver and Platinum?

Today ends 2021; the year in metals was not pretty. Gold, silver and platinum all closed lower from where they opened the year. None of them could seem to get a consistent trend. Silver had one of its tightest trading ranges in years. As we look ahead to the new...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
kitco.com

Where are the stops? Friday, Dec. 31, gold and silver

Below are today's likely price locations of buy and sell stop orders for the active Comex gold and silver futures markets. The asterisks (**) denote the most critical stop order placement level of the day (or likely where the heaviest concentration of stop orders are placed on this day). See...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Expect silver price to fall in 2022, but gold to rally, here's why

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Jeff Christian joined David Lin last week on Kitco Media to discuss how 2022 will see silver and gold prices diverge once again, with silver falling by 2% while gold climbs in value.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold and silver price forecast

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Independent Research Forum is a network for Investors to meet Expert Providers. For more information, visit www.independentresearchforum.com/ David Osman of the IRF is joined by Jeffrey Christian, Founder of New...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver slightly up as near-term chart postures improving

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are a bit higher near midday Tuesday, with gold notching a...
MARKETS
investing.com

Fed Policy Will Send Silver And Gold Soaring In 2022

The chart above is the HUI to SPX ratio [GDX (NYSE:GDX) was not around until 2006] vs the price of gold on a weekly basis going back to mid-2000. It shows that the mining stocks are extraordinarily undervalued relative to the S&P 500 and gold. If reversion to the mean kicks in, either the mining stocks will experience a rally in order for that ratio to “catch up” to the price of gold, or the price of gold is going to get demolished.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy