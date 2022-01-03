The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

Speculation over Lewis Hamilton’s future in Formula 1 continues to dominate the sport ahead of the upcoming 2022 season, with the seven-time world champion remaining tight-lipped since his controversial loss in Abu Dhabi. The FIA have received the brunt of criticism after Max Verstappen snatched his maiden title on the final lap of the season, with the governing body’s new president, Mohammed bin Sulayem, revealing that Hamilton had yet to respond to any of his messages. Meanwhile, race director Michael Masi’s decision-making continues to draw further scrutiny, with Stefan Johansson the latest former driver to question whether sporting integrity...
Comments / 0