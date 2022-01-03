The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

Ex-Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone believes race director Michael Masi was “overwhelmed” by the 2021 season.Masi has been criticised for his decisions made in the final race of the season as it determined the outcome of the world championship. But he has other incidents throughout the season, such as multiple crashes between Lewis Hamilton and rival Max Verstappen, which added to the pressure he found himself under - according to Ecclestone.“He was in many cases overwhelmed with his job the whole season and maybe shouldn’t have had it at all,” Ecclestone told BILD. “But it was the right decision to...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO