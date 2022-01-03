ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Weather delays Amtrak service

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 5 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The winter weather over the weekend made for a long wait for Amtrak passengers heading east...

Hutch Post

Biden surveys Denver-area wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder. One victim was identified Friday and one person...
LOUISVILLE, CO
Hutch Post

Water main break closes portion of East 5th Avenue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson water crews had to brave the cold weather Thursday to repair a ruptured water main. The water line break was reported near 5th and Hoagland at the time Hutchinson Fire was battle a structure fire in the area. The break was on a 6-inch water line that was installed in 1951 and left 32 customers without service.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Snow and cold coming to Kansas tonight into Thursday

The National Weather Service office in Wichita is confident that portions of Kansas will get snow and all of Kansas will be very cold from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highest confidence for accumulating snow is along the I-70 corridor in central Kansas. The snow will be accompanied by gusty...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Davenports see potential in Landmark

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark and Phoebe Davenport like to, as they put it, “bite off a lot” when it comes to making major renovations to older properties. The Kansas City couple who has been in the midst of renovating the Plaza Towers and preparing to do the same to the Hoke building in Hutchinson are now the owners of the Landmark Hotel at 5th and Main.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Closings and delays

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Some area schools are delaying the start of the school or closing due to the extremely cold conditions. If you have a delay or closing to report email us at [email protected]. The Christian Soup Ministry is closed for today in Hutchinson. Friendship meals is canceled...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

HFD to conduct wildfire control operations next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department announced Wednesday that it will be conducting wildfire control operations north and east of Hutchinson. The areas north of Hutchinson will include Plum Street from 69th to 108th avenues, 82nd Avenue from Plum Street to Monroe Street. The area east of Hutchinson will include 69th Avenue along the Sandhills State Park, Inverness from Spyglass to 30th Avenue, 30th Avenue from Cedar Ridge to Kent Road, East 4th Avenue west of Willison Road, and Willison Road from 4th Avenue to 17th Avenue.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
