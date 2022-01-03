Weather delays Amtrak service

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark and Phoebe Davenport like to, as they put it, “bite off a lot” when it comes to making major renovations to older properties. The Kansas City couple who has been in the midst of renovating the Plaza Towers and preparing to do the same to the Hoke building in Hutchinson are now the owners of the Landmark Hotel at 5th and Main.

