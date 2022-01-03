After big 2021, Wall Street starts new year on strong note

U.S. investment bankers are expected to earn larger bonuses at Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Bank of America Corp. , Morgan Stanley , JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. , according to a report Friday by efinancialcareers.com. One JPMorgan Chase executive told the publication that the bank's revenues on some business lines are up 60% to 80%, so most bankers expect a bonus increase of 30% to 40%. Bloomberg and the Financial Times have reported recently that bonuses at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan could be up in the neighborhood of 40% to 50%. The big Wall Street banks typically announce internal bonuses along with their fourth-quarter results, which are due out in the next two weeks. Shares of Goldman Sachs are up 46.5% in the past 12 months, while JPMorgan Chase shares have risen by 31.7%. The two stocks are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has gained 19.2% in the past 12 months.

