Energy Industry

Shunfeng set to sell off another 130MW of solar farms

By Max Hall
pv-magazine.com
 5 days ago

With pv magazine having this morning reported on the festive sale of a 50 MW solar farm by Chinese developer Shunfeng International, the heavily indebted PV project company this afternoon revealed plans to sell off another 132 MW of generation capacity. Shunfeng said trading in its stock has been...

www.pv-magazine.com

pv-magazine.com

Chinese fish pond hosts 550 MW solar farm

Chinese power transmission and distribution equipment provider Chint Group has recently completed a 550 MW solar plant deployed on a fish pond in Wenzhou, a city with a subtropical maritime monsoon climate in China's Zhejiang province. According to the project developers, the area is characterized by high temperatures and rain...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

World’s largest floating solar farm comes online with wind and storage

Beijing-headquartered electric power company Huaneng Power International (HPI) has completed the world’s largest floating solar project in Dezhou, which is in Shandong, an eastern Chinese province on the Yellow Sea. The 320 megawatt (MW) project is the largest floating solar farm to come online to date. UnderstandSolar is a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Central America’s largest PV plant goes online

Avanzalia Panama, a subsidiary of Spanish developer Avanzalia Solar, secured permission in late December to operate its 120 MW Penonomé solar plant. The project was fully built by the end of 2020, but the company then conducted numerous power supply tests throughout 2021. The solar plant has since been certified by the National Dispatch Center of Panama.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Solar Farms#Chinese#Shunfeng International#Up Initiative#Shanghai Shunneng
pv-magazine.com

Solar-plus-storage for aquaculture aeration

Chaowanan Jamroen, a scientist at King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok in Thailand, has suggested the use of floating PV coupled with storage to power energy-intensive aeration systems used in aquaculture projects. In “Optimal techno-economic sizing of a standalone floating photovoltaic/battery energy storage system to power an aquaculture...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Jinko switches on 8 GW TOPCon factory, Tongwei announces skyrocketing profits

Solar manufacturer JinkoSolar announced on Wednesday that its 8 GW TOPCon cell factory in Anhui Province has started manufacturing activities. Construction on the facility began in September. JinkoSolar is also is set to issue 2 billion of the 10 billion shares its main operating unit, Jinko Solar Co Ltd, will have following its planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Sci-Tech innovation board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange this month. The Shanghai Stock Exchange is expected to confirm the IPO pricing on January 13. The company will stage a roadshow for potential investors from today until Tuesday, the Shanghai exchange stated yesterday. The issuance and shares subscription date is set to be on Jan. 17 with the results of the IPO expected on Jan. 21.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Silicon Ranch raises $775 million

Silicon Ranch, a company backed by Royal Dutch Shell, has raised $775 million in equity capital. The funding round was led by new investor Manulife Invesment Management, a division of Canada’s largest life insurance firm, which contributed $400 million. Existing investors Shell TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund and Mountain Group partners also participated. The deal is expected to close the first quarter of this year.
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

US startup debuts energy storage system

Franklin Whole Home will debut its first product, a residential storage solution, at Intersolar North America in California next week. The system was designed in the United States by Franklin Whole Home, which is based in San Francisco, with manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China. The FranklinWH system integrates a lithium iron phosphate “aPower” battery with artificial intelligence, which is part of the included aGate smart control system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine.com

Uzbekistan launches tender for 300 MW solar park

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy has launched a tender to build a 300 MW solar power plant in the Guzar district of the country's Kashkadarya region. The selected developers will have to build a 220kV high–voltage dual circuit transmission line of approximately 1.5 kilometers in length to supply power from the new PV project to the nearest substation. Interested developers have until March 30 to submit their applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

ReneSola Power Closes New Sale of Projects in Poland to Obton

The portfolio comprises 37 solar utility projects across Poland with capacity of 1 MW each for 33 MW and a 4 MW project. The projects were awarded to ReneSola Power in the country's solar power auction in September 2021. The projects are qualified under Poland's Contract for Difference (CFD) regime and eligible for a 15-year guaranteed tariff and are expected to be grid-connected within the next year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

JA Solar DeepBlue 3.0 Global Shipments Surpass 12GW

JA Solar's DeepBlue 3.0 module is recognized by the global PV market for its outstanding performance and has achieved outstanding market acceptance. At year-end 2021, cumulative global shipments of DeepBlue 3.0 exceeded 12GW across 86 countries and regions around the world. Developed on the design mindset of “customer-oriented, to achieve...
INDUSTRY
Grist

The country’s biggest solar farm is coming to one of the coal-friendliest states

Among vast fields of corn and soybeans in rural northwest Indiana, construction workers broke ground in October on what will be the largest solar farm in the United States. The project, known as Mammoth Solar, will cover 13,000 acres, spread across two counties, with 60 landowners involved. It will generate enough electricity to power nearly a quarter-million homes in an area with deep ties to the fossil fuel industry.
INDIANA STATE
pv-magazine.com

State Grid of China switches on world’s largest pumped-hydro station

The State Grid Corporation of China, which is China’s largest state-owned grid operator and power utility, has commissioned, last week, the 3.6GW Fengning Pumped Storage Power Station, a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station located in Hebei province. The construction of the $1.87 billion project, which was implemented in two 1.8GW...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Bangladeshi cabinet approves another 120MW of solar

Plans for a 70MW solar plant in Bangladesh, reported by pv magazine yesterday, have secured approval from the government, with the cabinet committee on government purchase also waving through a separate, 50MW project. The committee, chaired by finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, gave the green light to Korean companies Daehan...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Chile to hold new renewables auction in June

The National Energy Commission of Chile (CNE) has issued the preliminary bidding terms for the energy auction 2022/01, which will contract 5,250GWh per year of renewable electricity for 15 years, starting from 2027. The final bidding rules will be published by the CNE by the end of this month and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

GAF Energy launches Timberline nailable solar tile

GAF Energy, a supplier of solar roofing products in North America, has announced the launch of Timberline Solar, which it describes as the world’s first nailable solar shingle. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle is set to receive three awards,...
SAN JOSE, CA
pv-magazine.com

JinkoSolar Wins 1.85 GW PV Modules Order from CNPC

It has become a common practice that traditional energy companies try to achieve their low carbon ambitions by developing GW scale solar energy projects while addressing the risks and uncertainty posed by increasingly volatile solar panel production, pricing, and supply. So, they will be keen to commit to reliable suppliers who can provide advanced technology, quality products as well as long-term firm pricing and supply commitments, backed by reputation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: PetroChina reveals results of 4.5GW procurement tender

Energy company PetroChina has announced the results of a tender it held to procure 4.5GW of solar panels. Six module makers were selected as preferred bidders with JinkoSolar securing the largest order, for 1.85GW of panels, followed by Risen Energy and Canadian Solar, which secured 1.11GW and 740 MW, respectively. The other successful bidders were JA Solar, GCL Integration, and Longi, with orders for 400MW, 240MW and 160MW of products, respectively. According to PetroChina, the panels will have a power output ranging from 445-540W and will be used for solar farms planned in 24, mostly northern Chinese provinces. PetroChina had issued three sub-tenders in the exercise last month, for the northwest, northeast and north of the country, with capacities of 2.6GW, 1.1GW and 800MW, respectively.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

World’s largest floating PV plant goes online in China

Huaneng Power International (HPI) has completed the world's largest floating PV project – a 320 MW facility in Dezhou, in China's Shandong province. It deployed the floating array on a reservoir near Huaneng Power's 2.65 GW Dezhou thermal power station. It built the solar plant in two phases with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

