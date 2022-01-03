Shunfeng set to sell off another 130MW of solar farms

Solar manufacturer JinkoSolar announced on Wednesday that its 8 GW TOPCon cell factory in Anhui Province has started manufacturing activities. Construction on the facility began in September. JinkoSolar is also is set to issue 2 billion of the 10 billion shares its main operating unit, Jinko Solar Co Ltd, will have following its planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Sci-Tech innovation board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange this month. The Shanghai Stock Exchange is expected to confirm the IPO pricing on January 13. The company will stage a roadshow for potential investors from today until Tuesday, the Shanghai exchange stated yesterday. The issuance and shares subscription date is set to be on Jan. 17 with the results of the IPO expected on Jan. 21.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO