Driver recruiting challenges, pay and demographics trends. Driver recruiting remains a key challenge heading into 2022 due to pandemic, demographic and economic trends. Pay and wages remain a central theme in both driver recruitment and retention, with carriers raising base driver pay multiple times in 2021 to keep up with demand. These pay raises are passed off onto shippers and consumers through higher freight rates and transportation costs, fueling inflationary pressures across the broader economy. Below are a few key themes to watch as 2022 gets underway.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO