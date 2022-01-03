ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Business in brief – Jan. 3, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Jennifer Meador had been promoted to residential systems manager and will lead the systems support team for its Residential Property Services group, which manages more than 10,000 multifamily units. Meador began her career with Thalhimer in 2011 as a portfolio manager and subsequently was promoted to residential training coordinator.

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC recently reported the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Zachary Miller – leased 1,572 SF at 2819 North Parham Road (Eric Hammond and Michael Good represented the landlord); and Vital Support Services, Inc. – leased 737 SF at 12202 Gayton Road (Nash Warren and Tucker Dowdy represented the landlord).

