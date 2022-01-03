ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lil Wayne's Security Guard Demands Charges Against Rapper Over Gun Incident, Claims He Was Hit In The Face

By Ryan Naumann
Radar Online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne's former security guard has changed his tune and now wants to press criminal charges over an alleged incident where the Young Money founder pointed a gun at his paid protection. According to sources close to the situation, the security guard involved in the incident earlier this month...

radaronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
XXL Mag

Lil Wayne’s Security Guard Wants to Press Charges After Wayne Allegedly Pulled Assault Rifle on Him – Report

Lil Wayne's security guard is reportedly looking into pressing charges against the rapper following an altercation that occurred last month. According to a report on TMZ, published on Monday (Jan. 3), Weezy's security guard has reportedly changed his mind and wants his former boss prosecuted for allegedly pulling an firearm on him during a fight at the rapper's Hollywood Hills, Calif. mansion last year.
HIP HOP
blackchronicle.com

Lil Wayne’s Security Guard Threatens Legal Action Over Rifle Incident

Lil Wayne’s security guard is said to be considering taking legal action against the rapper for allegedly pulling an assault rifle on him during an argument. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As reported by TMZ, the incident occurred at Weezy’s...
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Lil Wayne’s Bodyguard Wants To Press Charges Over Alleged AK-47 Incident

Lil Wayne’s bodyguard has decided he now wants to press chargers over a bizarre incident at the rapper’s home where the bodyguard claims Wayne pulled a gun on him. A month ago, Lil Wayne’s bodyguard claimed Weezy pulled a gun on him. This reportedly happened because he felt the bodyguard was sneaking photos and leaking them to the media.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Birdman
Person
Lil Wayne
Black Enterprise

Louisiana Man Who Spent 47 Years In Prison Is Rearrested At Prison Gate On Day Of Parole

A Louisiana man who served 47 years in prison is still incarcerated nine months after his parole date and two court decisions ordering his release. On March 18, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole voted unanimously to release Bobby Sneed from Angola Prison. Sneed was sentenced to life for his role in a 1974 fatal robbery. During the robbery, Sneed served as a lookout and did not witness the fatal shooting, but was charged with second-degree murder.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Father and son accused of killing Black man with ‘fatal funnel’ in road rage attack

Authorities in North Carolina are weighing up whether to charge a man with a hate crime following a fatal attack against a Black motorcyclist by a father and son. Roger Dale Nobles, 51, was accused of firing a shotgun from the driver’s seat of his pickup truck on Monday in the city of Fayetteville.His son, Roger Dale Nobles Jr, had been arguing with a motorcyclist, 32-year-old Stephen Addison, who was fatally shot by Mr Nobles, WRAL.com reported.Cumberland County police arrested the father shortly after on a first-degree murder charge, and police have appealed for further information and any witnesses. District attorney...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Lil Baby's Alleged Baby Mama Shows Off Another Photo Of Rapper's Alleged Child

Lil Baby's alleged baby mama Shi Anderson is not backing down after accusing the rapper of being the father to her 10-year-old son. Anderson drew attention from fans this month after posting pictures of Lil Baby's childhood photo next to her son to prove their resemblance to each other — claiming the rapper is the father.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Rapper#Crime#Rent#Young Money
The Independent

Family of man who died jumping New York City subway turnstile appeal to public to stop sharing video of his death

The family of a 28-year-old man who died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City have appealed to the public to not to share a video of his death. Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was identified by The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning in Queens.His family said his death had been a shock and asked for people “not to promote or share any videos” of De La Cruz jumping and falling at Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station in Queens. His brother...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cwbchicago.com

He didn’t even spend time in prison for his 6th felony gun conviction. Now he’s charged with his 7th.

Six-time convicted gun offender Damien Stewart appeared in felony bond court Friday to face yet another felony gun charge. While being convicted of six gun felonies is quite an accomplishment, an even bigger achievement may be the plea deal Stewart negotiated for his sixth conviction. His sentence for that case was actually less than for his fourth and fifth gun convictions. And, even better, he didn’t have to spend a single night in prison after he pleaded guilty.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Man Charged With COVID-19 Relief Fraud, Buying Lamborghini, Rolex, Louis Vuitton With Loan Money

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program made his first appearance in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday. Valesky Barosy, 27, of Fort Lauderdale is accused of submitting fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and his accomplices, seeking more than $4.2 million in PPP loans. According to the charges, Barosy and his accomplices received approximately $2.1 million in PPP loans from the fraudulent scheme. Barosy is accused of using the fraudulently-obtained proceeds to purchase a Lamborghini Huracán EVO, Rolex and Hublot watches, and designer clothing from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Chanel, it is alleged. The indictment charges Barosy with five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft. If convicted, Barosy faces up to 132 years in prison.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BET

Rapper Lil Devin Shot And Killed At New Year’s Party

Rapper Lil Devin, born Devin Swain, was fatally shot at a New Year’s Party, according to WXIC. The outlet reports that police were called to the family home in Anderson, Indiana after masked men allegedly broke in and attacked Swain. The rapper was found with injuries to his chest.
ANDERSON, IN
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black's Best Friend, Syko Bob, Arrested On Multiple Charges

Florida rapper Kodak Black may be without his best friend for a while. Fort Lauderdale-based rapper Syko Bob, whose real name is Jamal Cambrel Smart, was arrested on multiple charges this week, and he is due in court later this month. The rapper is famously best friends with Kodak Black, working closely together for the last few years.
CELEBRITIES
KKTV

Man facing assualt charges following reported ‘domestic violence incident’

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing several charges after a reported domestic violence incident on Christmas Eve. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on December 24 just before 2 a.m. when a person called 911 for help. The dispatcher reportedly heard a man in the background threatening to kill the caller and then disconnected after what sounded like a “physical altercation”.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy