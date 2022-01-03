Watching The Beatles

John Lennon's sons are backing alternative methods for dealing with covid. Julian Lennon revealed to fans via Instgram that he's battling the virus, and posted a photo of ivermectin tablets on his page, writing, "Omicron finally got me. Happy Holidaze they are not. Stay Safe out there! The Beginning of the End…. Hopefully. I decided this course of healing, after consultation with DRs outside of the US, where treatment, administered correctly, helped greatly & swiftly with recovery." After fans gave Jules a piece of their mind regarding his healthcare choices, he wrote: "Each to their own, but insulting my intelligence because of MY choices, well, there’s not enough medication in the World for that."
