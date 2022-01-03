ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watching The Beatles

By STEVEN ROSENBAUM
mediapost.com
 5 days ago

Creative work almost always happens in ways that are invisible. The end result -- the song, painting, or poetry -- arrives in public form. We usually never see the struggles, pain, failure, and fear it takes create meaningful creative work. In Peter Jackson's documentary “The Beatles: Get Back,” we're...

963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering Joe Cocker: Performing With John Belushi On ‘SNL’

Rock vocalist Joe Cocker died on this date in 2014 at age 70. Possessing one of the most recognizable singing voices, Cocker was also equally identifiable, at least early in his career, by his enthusiastic performance style. Born in Sheffield, England on May 20, 1944, Cocker’s career was built around...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

10 Surprising Songs Never Performed Live by the Beatles

The Beatles stopped touring before they reached their early studio pinnacle with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, leaving a string of un-played era-defining late-'60s hits. Then John Lennon and George Harrison died without ever mounting the never-ending tour cycles later favored by former bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
MUSIC
Deadline

Denis O’Dell Dies: Beatles Film Producer Was 98

Denis O’Dell, the British film producer whose association with The Beatles earned him the rare honor of being mentioned, if obliquely, in one of the group’s songs, died of natural causes at his home in Spain last night. He was 98. His death was announced to the Associated Press in Lisbon, Portugal, by son Arran O’Dell. O’Dell had worked on a number of films, including It’s A Wonderful World, Tread Softly Stranger (both 1958) and The Playboy of the Western World (1962) when he signed on as associate producer of A Hard Day’s Night in 1964, beginning an association with The Beatles...
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

Flashback: The Beatles’ Final Recording Session

It was 51 years ago today (January 3rd, 1970) that the Beatles recorded their final song together. Three of the four Beatles — Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — gathered at London's Abbey Road studios to complete Harrison's tune “I Me Mine” for the group's Let It Be soundtrack. While it wasn't publicly known, John Lennon had quit the group the previous September. Although aware of the session, Lennon was vacationing with wife Yoko Ono in Denmark and declined to take part.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Billy Joel: Taylor Swift is this generation's Beatles

Billy Joel says Taylor Swift is "this generation's Beatles". The 'We Didn't Start The Fire' legend compared the country-turned-pop singer to iconic 'Hey Jude' band as he weighed in on both the 'Shake If Off' star and 'Easy On Me' hitmaker. Adele. Asked for his opinion on current artists, he...
MUSIC
Washington Examiner

Why do we still cherish the Beatles?

Director Peter Jackson’s recently released documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back, has prompted debate around the Fab Four’s legacy as pioneers of popular music. Fifty-two years following the Beatles’ breakup, it’s worth examining what made their vocal harmonies and arrangements so innovative and enduring. But understanding the Beatles requires context; it requires understanding the era in which they bloomed.
MUSIC
yucommentator.org

“The Beatles: Get Back” is a Invaluable Time Capsule

Just when everyone thought there wasn’t any stone left unturned when it came to documenting every aspect of the most influential and arguably greatest rock band of all time, director Peter Jackson (“The Lord of The Rings,” “The Hobbit”) gifted the world with “The Beatles: Get Back” this past Thanksgiving. Jackson’s three-part documentary is composed of 60 hours of footage and 120 hours of audio that were not used in a previous Beatles documentary, “Let It Be” (1970), directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg. The premise of the film was to show The Beatles in their studio candidly writing, composing and recording what would be their final two albums (“Abbey Road” and “Let it Be”) at the start of the new year in January 1969. The film’s climax featured the band performing live on the roof of Apple Studio for what would be their last performance. “Let it Be,” which was supposed to be released along with the album of the same name, was not well received by audiences or The Beatles themselves. This was primarily due to the fact that Beatles fans were still hurting from the band’s breakup in September of 1969. When the film was eventually released, Paul McCartney himself went on record saying “Because it was so close to the Beatles’ breakup, my impression of the film was of a sad moment.” The poor reception of the movie caused all the 35 mm film to be shelved and sit in dust for almost 50 years.
MOVIES
Effingham Radio

Beatles News Roundup

John Lennon's sons are backing alternative methods for dealing with covid. Julian Lennon revealed to fans via Instgram that he's battling the virus, and posted a photo of ivermectin tablets on his page, writing, "Omicron finally got me. Happy Holidaze they are not. Stay Safe out there! The Beginning of the End…. Hopefully. I decided this course of healing, after consultation with DRs outside of the US, where treatment, administered correctly, helped greatly & swiftly with recovery." After fans gave Jules a piece of their mind regarding his healthcare choices, he wrote: "Each to their own, but insulting my intelligence because of MY choices, well, there’s not enough medication in the World for that."
CELEBRITIES
Keene Sentinel

From Britney to the Beatles, it was a watershed year for music documentaries

The chase for eyeballs has been a boon for eardrums. With a flood of money pouring in from such streamers as Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Disney+ as they chase subscribers, artists young and old were are cashing fat checks for the screen rights to their lives, on and offstage (so long as they retained final cut). Meanwhile, acclaimed directors including Peter Jackson (“Get Back”), Todd Haynes (“The Velvet Underground”) and Edgar Wright (“The Sparks Brothers”) were drawn to music docs in ways not seen since Martin Scorsese fixed his lens on the Band for “The Last Waltz” or Jonathan Demme shot the Talking Heads’ ”Stop Making Sense.”
MOVIES
963kklz.com

5 Non-Beatles Songs Produced By George Martin

Legendary producer Sir George Martin would’ve turned 96 today (January 3.) While he is best known for his work with The Beatles, Martin worked with countless other artists in his incredible career. Here’s a five non-Beatles track sampling from his astounding career. “Say Say Say” – Paul McCartney...
MUSIC
Baltimore magazine

Movie Review: The Beatles: Get Back

Last year, Regina King adapted One Night in Miami, a speculative play about what might have happened in the hotel room where Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown hung out, goofed around, and debated the cultural and political climate of the day. Such plays are irresistible, because who wouldn’t want to have been a fly on the wall where greatness occurred, to be, as they say in Hamilton, in the “Room Where It Happened”?
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

The Beatles’ Rooftop Concert Coming to IMAX Theaters

IMAX and The Walt Disney Studios have announced that The Beatles’ rooftop concert at Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters will debut as a 60-minute feature on January 30. The Beatles’ rooftop concert, which took place on January 30, 1969, will screen as an exclusive IMAX event. To...
MOVIES
Boston Globe

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is spellbinding, but is it a TV show?

Q. I notice that you did not include Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” on your Top 10 list. Didn’t you like it?. A. Oh I loved it, all kajillion hours of it. It is a transport back in time, not just for Boomers but for anyone who’s interested in the Beatles, the creative process in music, the evolution of rock ‘n’ roll after the 1950s, and the ebb and flow of youthfulness and friendship.
MUSIC
Variety

The Inside Story of David Bowie’s Long-Lost ‘Toy’ Album

Around the turn of the millennium, David Bowie made one of the more unexpected moves in a career filled with them: He began revisiting some of the very earliest songs from his professional career, most of which he’d released in his teens or early 20s and that most fans would only be dimly aware of, if at all. In fact, a rocked-up version of his fourth single, “Can’t Help Thinking About Me,” originally released in 1966, became a highlight of his live sets from 1999 and 2000. He later took his tour-tight band into the studio and bashed down more than...
THEATER & DANCE
Monticello Express

COLUMN: 'Get Back' is Beatles gold

We interrupt our usual (well, semi-usual) Home Stretch sports column to bring you a few words about “Get Back.”. The three-part, nearly eight-hour series involving the Beatles, appears on Disney Plus. There are numerous twists and turns to what the producers, and the band, hoped to accomplish, but in...
MUSIC
nolangroupmedia.com

The Beatles' landmark rooftop gig heading to IMAX

The Beatles’ legendary 1969 rooftop concert at Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters is coming to IMAX. Following the footage featuring in Peter Jackson's ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ docuseries for Disney+, a 60-minute Exclusive IMAX Event Screening and Filmmaker Q&A will take place on January 30, 2022, to mark the anniversary of the landmark performance, which became their final public performance as a group.
MOVIES
Literary Hub

The Beatles: On the Break-Up and Their Narrative Power

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
