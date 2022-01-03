ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool report: Reds set to sign Todd Cantwell this month at bargain price

By Mark White
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool are set to add Todd Cantwell to their squad for the second half of the season. That's according to reports that claim that the out-of-favour Norwich City winger is a long-time target...

www.fourfourtwo.com

