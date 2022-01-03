ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Sheep, goats join in German efforts to encourage vaccination

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hn8Zs_0dbZHoR500
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany Sheep and goats stand together in Schneverdingen, Germany, as they form an approximately 100 meters large syringe to promote vaccinations against COVID-19, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Philipp Schulze/dpa via AP) (Philipp Schulze)

BERLIN — (AP) — Tasty bits of bread did the trick for about 700 sheep and goats to join Germany's drive to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The animals were arranged on Monday into the shape of a roughly 100-meter (330-foot) syringe in a field at Schneverdingen, south of Hamburg.

Shepherd Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan spent several days practicing with her animals, news agency dpa reported. But she said in the end, it wasn't difficult to work things out — she laid out pieces of bread in the shape of the syringe, which the sheep and goats gobbled up when they were let out into the field.

Organizer Hanspeter Etzold said the action was aimed at people who are still hesitating to get vaccinated.

“Sheep are such likeable animals — maybe they can get the message over better,” he said.

The German government has made an accelerated vaccination campaign its top priority in attempting to beat back the latest wave of COVID-19 infections.

The percentage of the population that has received at least two shots stood on Monday at 71.2%. Those who have received a booster shot has increased much faster in recent weeks and now stands at 38.9% of the population.

Health Ministry spokesman Andreas Deffner said on Monday that the public debate over vaccinations in recent weeks appeared to have prompted some holdouts to change their mind.

In a more conventional contribution to the drive, Berlin nightclubs on Monday pitched in by offering vaccinations.

Lutz Leichsenring, spokesman for the Clubcommission, the association of Berlin nightclubs said that half of the vaccination appointments have already been taken up. Sage Beach and several other clubs are offering about 4,500 shots in total this week.

Authorities in Germany have recently closed or put restrictions on clubs in order to slow omicron variant's spread. Berlin authorities banned dancing, prompting many clubs to shut their doors.

“We all hoped that if you have such a high vaccination rate as we have in the club scene, that you can then also hold safe events, and that is unfortunately not the case,” Leichsenring said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bulletin-news.com

East German Pastors Push for Vaccines

When the pastor of St. Petri Church in Chemnitz, Germany, opened the wrought-iron doors, he exhaled with satisfaction as he saw the long line of people waiting in the cold for coronavirus vaccinations. The Rev. Christoph Herbst had asked a relief group and volunteer doctors to organize a Sunday immunization...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats#Hamburg#Ap#Dpa#Health Ministry#Clubcommission
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Romania tightens pandemic measures amid COVID-19 surge

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — Tighter pandemic measures came into force in Romania on Saturday as authorities hoped to quell sharply rising coronavirus cases amid concerns that the next virus wave could overstretch the country’s health care system. In mid-December, Romania was reporting fewer than a thousand...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pets
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

Covid, encouraging progress for the “universal vaccine”

In Australia, “encouraging progress” in the field of studies on the “universal” anti-Covid vaccine, ie capable of neutralizing any type of variant. The tests are conducted by researchers from the Immunogenomics Laboratory of the Garvan Institute in Sydney and the Westmead Institute for Medical Research, with the help of a special group of genetically modified mice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
85K+
Followers
81K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy