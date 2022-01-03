Dimensional’s Active Fixed Income ETF Tested

U.S.-listed ETF net inflows of $910 billion was nearly double the prior record. At the halfway mark for 2021, investors had already committed $473 billion to ETFs. But money continued to flow during the supposedly slow summer and net inflows persisted in the fourth quarter. In December alone, net inflows of $110 billion helped push the industry way past the $504 billion mark set in 2020. While 2020 flows were aided as fixed income and commodities ETFs punched above their weight, 2021 ETF flows have been driven by high demand for equity ETFs, according to CFRA data. The category’s $692 billion of net inflows was nearly triple the $249 billion gathered in 2020. Meanwhile, fixed income ETFs pulled in $207 billion, slightly more than the category’s 2020’s record inflows of $206 billion. The outlier among the asset classes was commodities, which incurred modest outflows after pulling in more than $40 billion in 2020.

