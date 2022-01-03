ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dimensional’s Active Fixed Income ETF Tested

By Brad Zigler
wealthmanagement.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe don’t want to jump the gun, but we did want to get an early look into the workings of Dimensional Fund Advisors’ raft of exchange traded funds launched in mid-November. This flotilla comprised the first four of the company’s active transparent fixed income ETFs, so it’s a milestone...

PFFA: Solid Monthly Income From A Preferred Stock ETF Yielding 7.65%

PFFA has outperformed the S&P U.S Preferred Stock Index since its inception leading to higher returns for its investors. I can't remember the last time I heard preferred shares discussed on Bloomberg or CNBC. When the commentators discuss companies such as Tesla (TSLA) Apple (AAPL), or Amazon (AMZN) they are almost always referring to common shares. It's a new year; investment sites and commentators have released their 2022 picks, and outside of some contributors on Seeking Alpha, I haven't seen preferred shares included in 2022 ideas. Honestly, as many investors have never purchased preferred shares before, I am not surprised, but that doesn't mean there isn't a place for them in your portfolio.
Goldman’s Meena Flynn Is Telling Clients to Embrace U.S. Stocks

(Bloomberg) -- As co-head of global private wealth management at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Meena Flynn helps guide the investment decisions of ultra-high net worth clients from around the globe. Flynn, who’s based in New York and has been at the firm for more than two decades, told Bloomberg why...
The Hidden Cost of Target Date Funds

If you’ve begun saving for retirement, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of target date funds. They’re a common investment vehicle, often used in employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s or 403(b)s. More specifically, target date funds are exchange-traded funds or mutual … Continue reading → The post The Hidden Cost of Target Date Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Passive Index ETFs Stand Out After Active Funds Underperformed Again

The majority of actively managed large-cap funds continued their streak of underperforming the benchmark S&P 500, highlighting the benefits of just sticking to a passive index-based exchange traded fund that seeks to reflect an underlying benchmark. According to Bank of America, just 1% of active growth managers outperformed the S&P...
Floaters Could Be Fabulous for Fixed Income Investors in 2022

Last year, markets evolved from the reflation trade to the inflation trade, and, as experienced investors know, inflationary pressures usually result in central bank tightening of interest rates. With inflation running at its highest levels in nearly four decades and proving much more persistent than initially expected, it’s seemingly a...
Gabelli Launches Active Thematic ETF, GAST

Gabelli Funds launched its third ETF on Wednesday, an equities fund focused on the beneficiaries of automation. The firm, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, has added the Gabelli Asset ETF (GAST) to its line-up of semi-transparent actively managed ETFs. The new thematic value ETF is listed on the NYSE. GAST...
Intercontinental Exchange launches fixed income quotation transparency service

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) introduces a service that enables broker dealers to meet the new requirements resulting from recent amendments to SEC Rule 15c2-11. The service helps broker dealers review issuer information about fixed income securities before publishing a quotation in a quotation medium with the newly-updated rule and conditional relief provided in the SEC Staff's Dec. 16 No-Action Letter.
Forget Fixed Income: Add This Tax-Advantaged Investment Vehicle Instead

While the diversification benefits of investing in fixed income securities are substantial over time, it’s difficult to justify investing in bonds in the current environment with yields set to rise and inflation eating away at any nominal return. Contrary to conventional wisdom, the opportunity still exists for investors to create a reliable stream of income from the equity markets. There are several dividend strategies that the best investors incorporate into their investment mix including blue chip dividend-paying stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs).
Why 2022 Could Be an Even Better Year for Fixed Income Active ETFs

Last year was a record year for ETFs, with net inflows of $910 billion into U.S.-listed ETFs, and it set a benchmark that will be hard to beat in 2022. Equity ETFs brought in the lion’s share of flows for the year at $692 billion, which is no surprise given the number of record closes for the major U.S. exchanges last year.
Recapping a Record Year for ETFs

U.S.-listed ETF net inflows of $910 billion was nearly double the prior record. At the halfway mark for 2021, investors had already committed $473 billion to ETFs. But money continued to flow during the supposedly slow summer and net inflows persisted in the fourth quarter. In December alone, net inflows of $110 billion helped push the industry way past the $504 billion mark set in 2020. While 2020 flows were aided as fixed income and commodities ETFs punched above their weight, 2021 ETF flows have been driven by high demand for equity ETFs, according to CFRA data. The category’s $692 billion of net inflows was nearly triple the $249 billion gathered in 2020. Meanwhile, fixed income ETFs pulled in $207 billion, slightly more than the category’s 2020’s record inflows of $206 billion. The outlier among the asset classes was commodities, which incurred modest outflows after pulling in more than $40 billion in 2020.
While The Retirement Equation Evolves, Fixed Income Remains A Constant

Adam Green is the co-founder and CEO at YieldX. Adam also co-founded and was the Chief Strategy Officer at MoneyLion. For many people, the Covid-19 pandemic presented an opportunity to transform their careers. Whether by working remotely, changing career paths, retiring early or simply ditching the traditional 9-to-5 desk job, professionals across all industries are seeking more control of their lives, and the labor market is feeling the effects. The collective impact of these lifestyle changes has been coined “The Great Resignation” by Texas A&M University’s Anthony Klotz.
T. Rowe’s Franco Ditri on What Advisors Need to Know About Fixed Income in 2022

With interest rate hikes on the horizon, what lies in store for the fixed income markets? And how should advisors position their clients’ portfolios accordingly?. To find out, we turned to the Franco Ditri, investment specialist in T. Rowe Price’s fixed income division. In his role, Ditri covers the full range of fixed income strategies, working closely with clients, consultants, and prospects in the intermediary channel in North America. He has also served in roles at Invesco, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Susquehanna International Group, and others.
