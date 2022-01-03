ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adversity Revealed Antonio Brown's Character

By Lee DeLapp
Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox and LaVar Arrington react to Antonio Brown bailing on his team in a moment of adversity and explain why they don't feel bad for a guy who has done everything the wrong way.

LaVar Arrington: "They always say adversity reveals character, it doesn't build it. He was in a moment of adversity and he revealed the level of character he had, and I think people would be wise to look at it at the face value of it just being that. It's okay. Some people are a-holes. It's okay. That's life."
Jonas Knox: "It's this whole, 'Oh, we should really wait and see cause maybe there's more going on.' I'm sorry, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it and if it turns out there is more going on and he's got deeper issues, then we'll have that discussion when we get to it."
LaVar Arrington: "It still doesn't justify it."
Jonas Knox: "There's a lot of people that deal with a lot of things. Everybody has got something that they're dealing with... Nobody uses that as an excuse to just leave."

