Adversity Revealed Antonio Brown's Character

Update: 4:15 p.m. ET (Jan. 6, 2021) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released a statement refuting Antonio Brown’s claims that he was ordered to play through injury. The statement reads as follows: “The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately. While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday’s game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO