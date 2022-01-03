ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid Cases to Slow Within 'Few Weeks': Johns Hopkins

Elko Daily Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Vice Dean Joshua Sharfstein discusses...

elkodaily.com

dallassun.com

Update: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 300 mln: Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 cases topped 300 million on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The United States reported 58,449,898 cases and 833,957 deaths, both the highest counts around the world, accounting for more than 19 percent of the global cases and more than 15 percent of the global deaths.
Bloomberg

Omicron Surge May Be Covid Tipping Point: Johns Hopkins

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Professor and Virologist Andrew Pekosz discusses the easy transmission of omicron and the next steps in the evolution of Covid-19. The Bloomberg School of Public Health is supported by Michael R. Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg

Home Covid Tests Need to Be Cheaper: Johns Hopkins

Dr. Amesh Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security senior scholar, discusses the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's reduced guidance for Covid-19 isolation and the cost of over-the-counter tests for the virus. The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is supported by Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies. (Source: LightRocket)
Johns Hopkins
Joshua Sharfstein
jhu.edu

Johns Hopkins leads nation in research spending for 42nd consecutive year

Despite mandatory closures and the temporary suspension of some research activity during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Johns Hopkins University again led all U.S. universities in research and development spending in fiscal year 2020. The university spent a record $3.110 billion—nearly twice as much as the next highest-spending institution.
Elko Daily Free Press

Pediatric COVID-19 Cases Continue To Soar in the United States

Pediatric COVID-19 Cases , Continue To Soar in the United States. 'The Guardian' reports the Omicron variant has caused pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations to rise across the United States. As of January 2, the country averaged 672 child hospitalizations each day. Health officials say case counts more than doubled from the previous week. According to 'The Guardian,' experts predict the rapid rise of cases in children to become even worse. According to 'The Guardian,' experts predict the rapid rise of cases in children to become even worse. Per the American Academy of Pediatrics, for the week ending December 23, new cases in children increased 64%. We have about four times as many children admitted currently as we have had in any other wave. , Dr. Elaine Cox, chief medical officer at Riley Children's Health, via 'The Guardian'. Health officials say the Omicron variant has shown mostly mild symptoms in children. Out of the 830,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States, over 1,000 have been children. In response to the surge of Omicron, many school districts have decided to forge ahead. We have tools now that we didn’t have last year, that will allow us to keep schools open if we deploy those tools in the best possible way. , Brian Castrucci, CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation, via 'The Guardian'. We have tools now that we didn’t have last year, that will allow us to keep schools open if we deploy those tools in the best possible way. , Brian Castrucci, CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation, via 'The Guardian'
