Covid Cases to Slow Within 'Few Weeks': Johns Hopkins

Pediatric COVID-19 Cases , Continue To Soar in the United States. 'The Guardian' reports the Omicron variant has caused pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations to rise across the United States. As of January 2, the country averaged 672 child hospitalizations each day. Health officials say case counts more than doubled from the previous week. According to 'The Guardian,' experts predict the rapid rise of cases in children to become even worse. Per the American Academy of Pediatrics, for the week ending December 23, new cases in children increased 64%. We have about four times as many children admitted currently as we have had in any other wave. , Dr. Elaine Cox, chief medical officer at Riley Children's Health, via 'The Guardian'. Health officials say the Omicron variant has shown mostly mild symptoms in children. Out of the 830,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States, over 1,000 have been children. In response to the surge of Omicron, many school districts have decided to forge ahead. We have tools now that we didn't have last year, that will allow us to keep schools open if we deploy those tools in the best possible way. , Brian Castrucci, CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation, via 'The Guardian'.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO