Semiconductor Photomask Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand| Photronics, Toppan, DNP, Hoya

The global Waterborne Coating Additives Market is expecting robust growth during the forecast period (2015-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). The report includes a detailed analysis of the segments, market trends, drivers, competition among the many aspects. Waterborne coating additives market is receiving significant traction owing to its eco-friendly nature. Industry verticals are now opting more for this kind of substance in a bid to reduce carbon footprint. These coatings use more than 80% water in the blend which makes the additive less toxic and better in adhesion. The additives further provide good resistance against heat and abrasion. In addition, this type of additives can also perform in wetting & dispersion of pigments and resin, defoaming of foams produced during production, and laying up of paints & coatings. Its drying time is better than the rest available in the market which makes waterborne coating additives the choicest option for many verticals such as the ink industry.

