NFL

NFL reveals Week 18 schedule for Saturday, SNF games

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL updated the Week 18 schedule Monday with the final pairings of the regular season. The Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
FanSided

3 Vikings free agents that could follow Mike Zimmer if he’s fired

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting ready to move on from Mike Zimmer in 2022. If they do, which free agents could follow him elsewhere?. Could the Minnesota Vikings be moving on from Mike Zimmer in the coming days? That remains to be seen, but Zimmer has been the Vikings’ head coach since 2014. He’s been there through some of the franchise’s best seasons but in the NFL, the ultimate goal is exactly that.
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, plus Antonio Brown saga takes another twist, J.J. Watt improbably returning for playoffs

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
saturdaytradition.com

Bears make decision on former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields

A day after head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields was set to start, the worst-case scenario came to fruition. Fields has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will likely be out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. With him likely out, that means one of Andy Dalton...
NFL

