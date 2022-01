INDIANAPOLIS -- Kyrie Irving provided the emotional lift the Brooklyn Nets were hoping to see in his season debut Wednesday night in a 129-121 win over the Indiana Pacers. Not only did Irving show flashes of his old form, posting 22 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes, he offered a reminder of just how dangerous the Nets can be when he shares the floor with Kevin Durant and James Harden. With Irving hitting several crucial baskets down the stretch, the Nets erased what was a 19-point Pacers lead on their way to the win.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO