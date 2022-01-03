Monday night football forecast for Steelers vs. Browns

In what could be Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game in Pittsburgh, their AFC North clash with the Cleveland Browns will have a brisk feel to it as kickoff is set for 8:15pm.

According to AccuWeather, the low Monday is 23-degrees with zero precipitation in sight. It should be clear skies with wind gusts up to 12 mph.

Steelers fans enjoying festivities prior to game time will enjoy partly sunny skies and 30-degree temperatures.