ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Haiti PM flees under gunfire as Haiti rings in new year

By HAROLD ISAAC
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wpZn_0dbZCFYj00
Haiti Violence FILE - Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry gives an interview at his private residence in Port-au-Prince, Sept. 28, 2021. Haiti welcomed the new year with violence as the prime minister fled the northern city of Gonaïves on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 following a shootout between his security forces and an armed group that had warned the leader not to set foot in the city. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File) (Odelyn Joseph)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti welcomed the new year with violence as Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaïves following a shootout between his security forces and an armed group that had warned the leader not to set foot in the city.

Local media reported that one person died and two were injured in the gunfire that forced Henry and others to duck and seek shelter as they walked out of a cathedral Saturday after attending a mass to celebrate Haiti’s independence from France.

The prime minister's office, when reached by The Associated Press, said Monday that “bandits and terrorists” made an attempt on Henry's life and accused the group of hiding behind walls to attack the convoy and of threatening the bishop by surrounding the church.

“That is intolerable," the office said, adding that it has issued arrest warrants.

A spokesperson for Haiti’s National Police told the AP on Monday that police had secured the area.

The incident is a fresh blow to Henry’s fragile interim regime that is struggling with deepening poverty and a surge in gang violence as he seeks to create a coalition to help run the country after the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, with general elections scheduled for mid-2022.

Henry referred to the incident in a tweet by thanking the bishop of Gonaïves for having held the mass “despite the tense situation that was prevailing in the city.”

The streets of Gonaïves were largely empty and so was its cathedral, Saint-Charles-de-Boromé, for the traditional independence day celebrations. Henry was unable to deliver his speech as planned after gunfire forced him out of the city. In 2020, Moïse skipped the trip to Gonaïves amid threats of violent protests.

In a statement in Haitian Creole shared Sunday on Twitter, Henry said, “Today, our enemies, the enemies of the Haitian people, are the terrorists who do not hesitate to use violence to kill people with all their might, or to kidnap, take away their freedom, to rape them. And do everything for money.”

Henry has pledged to crack down on gangs that authorities have blamed for a spike in kidnappings and for blocking gas distribution terminals in a move that caused a severe fuel shortage in recent months and prompted the U.S. and Canada to urge its citizens to leave Haiti.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Two Cubans have been kidnapped in Haiti, Cuban authorities say

Two Cubans residing in Haiti are among the latest kidnapping victims, the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince confirmed. The two individuals were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva, both from Moa in Holguín province. Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Haitian president was working on list of powerful people involved in drug trade to give US officials before his assassination, report says

A new report suggests that the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti was meant to stop him from implicating powerful people as participants and beneficiaries in the world of drug trafficking. In July, armed cartel hitmen burst into Mr Moïse's residence and gunned him down in his bedroom, leaving his wife wounded and bleeding out. Fearing that the hitmen might execute her as well, Martine Moïse pretended to be dead. That's when she heard the hitmen searching frantically for something in her and her husband's bedroom. "That's it!" one of the hitmen yelled out before the group fled...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
WORLD
UPI News

U.S. charges ex-Colombian soldier in assassination of Haitian president

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday charged a retired Colombian commando for allegedly taking part in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Mario Palacios, 43, appeared in federal court in Miami where he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap in connection to Moise's assassination.
POLITICS
Black Enterprise

U.S. Officials Charge Suspect Connected to The Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

U.S. authorities have officially charged the main suspect in connection with the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse last July. On Tuesday, Mario Antonio Palacios appeared in federal court in Miami and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap, CBS Miami reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Terminals#Assassination#Port Au Prince#Ap#The Associated Press#National Police#Haitian#Creole
TheDailyBeast

‘Bandits and Terrorists’ Tried to Assassinate Haiti’s PM During Independence Day Celebrations

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry survived an assassination attempt on Saturday during an event celebrating the country’s independence anniversary, the prime minister’s office announced in a statement. One person was killed and two injured in an attack by “bandits and terrorists” at a church where the prime minister was marking Haiti’s 218 years of independence. Video footage shows Henry and others running to their cars when the shooting begins just outside the cathedral in Gonaives. The incident fits into broader safety concerns that Haitian leaders have felt over the past year, ever since the turmoil caused by former President Jovenel Moise’s assassination at the hands of suspected mercenaries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Haiti seeks gang members who attacked PM when leaving church

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaves after a shootout on January 1 between his security forces and an armed gang. One person died and two were injured in the gun battle, which forced Henry and others to seek shelter as they walked out of a cathedral after attending a mass to celebrate Haiti's independence from France.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
blackchronicle.com

Haiti’s Prime Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt on New Year’s Day

The New Year started off in a dangerous way for Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who narrowly escaped an attempt on his life while in the northern part of the country. On Monday (January 3rd), Henry’s office relayed news of the incident to the press. Prime Minister Henry and other officials from the government were attending a New Year’s Mass that was held to commemorate the nation’s independence from France in 1804 at the Cathedral of St. Charles Borromeo in the northern city of Gonaïves. Describing the assailants as “bandits and terrorists”, the statement reported that they found that they had stationed soldiers at the walls of the church to attack them.
AMERICAS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Moderna gives Mexico 2.7 million shots as deaths top 300,000

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The U.S. company Moderna donated 2.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Mexico Saturday as the country’s official death toll topped 300,000. Mexico passed 300,000 test-confirmed coronavirus deaths this week, but so little testing is done in the country that a government review of death certificates puts to real toll at almost 460,000.
HEALTH
Reuters

Two Haitian journalists killed by gang outside Port-au-Prince

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Two Haitian journalists were killed Thursday on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince after suspected gang members opened fire on a group of reporters who had arrived to interview the leader of a rival gang, according to a police official and local media. The two slain journalists...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Christian Missionaries Who Were Held Captive by Gang in Haiti Reveal How They Escaped

The Christian missionaries who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang while visiting the country in October are detailing how they made their escape earlier this month. On Monday, Christian Aid Ministries — an Ohio-based missionary group for Amish, Mennonite, and other conservative Anabaptists — announced that all 17 of their kidnapped members had returned to the United States safely.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
69K+
Followers
85K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy