ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

3D semiconductor particles offer 2D properties

By Cornell University
Newswise
 5 days ago

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. -- When it comes to creating next-generation electronics, two-dimensional semiconductors have a big edge. They’re faster, more powerful and more efficient. They’re also incredibly difficult to fabricate. Three-dimensional semiconductor particles have an edge, too – many of them – given their geometrically...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wired

The Algorithm That Lets Particle Physicists Count Higher Than 2

Thomas Gehrmann remembers the deluge of mathematical expressions that came cascading down his computer screen one day 20 years ago. He was trying to calculate the odds that three jets of elementary particles would erupt from two particles smashing together. It was the type of bread-and-butter calculation physicists often do to check whether their theories match the results of experiments. Sharper predictions require lengthier calculations, though, and Gehrmann was going big.
PHYSICS
Photonics.com

Stretchable Semiconductors Detect Ultralow Light

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2021 — A stretchable semiconductor material developed by researchers at Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) is able to act like a second layer of skin and detect ultralow levels of light. The researchers believe that their soft flexible photodetectors could enhance the utility of medical wearable sensors and implantable devices and support additional applications.
TECHNOLOGY
cell.com

Electrically conductive 2D covalent organic frameworks

Covalent organic frameworks (COFs) offer a new platform for designing conductive organic polymers, in which conjugation could be directionally extended into two or three dimensions through reticular control. Benefiting from the periodic conjugated planar sheets, densely stacking structure, and porous nature, 2D COFs can realize efficient through-bond and through-space charge...
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Revitalizing batteries by bringing ‘dead’ lithium back to life

Newswise — Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University may have found a way to revitalize rechargeable lithium batteries, potentially boosting the range of electric vehicles and battery life in next-gen electronic devices. As lithium batteries cycle, they accumulate little islands of...
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductors#Particle#Renewable Energy#Nature Materials#Newswise#Cornell
Newswise

First realistic portraits of squishy layer that’s key to battery performance

Newswise — Lithium metal batteries could store much more charge in a given space than today’s lithium-ion batteries, and the race is on to develop them for next-gen electric vehicles, electronics and other uses. But one of the hurdles that stand in the way is a silent battle...
APS Physics

Particles Make Their Own Movie

Active particles organize into mesmerizing patterns in response to a time-varying electric field. Self-propelled particles can organize themselves into structures that could eventually be put to use for advanced technologies. Many of these particles move continuously, but now researchers have shown that particles that are induced to start and stop can produce a surprising square lattice pattern that forms and reforms in a continuous cycle [1]. The team believes that the technique could be applied to other types of active particles, potentially leading to a new category of active matter structures.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Rapid Differentiation From Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Into Functional Oligodendrocytes Using Synthetic Modified Olig2 mRNA

Background: Transcription factors (TFs) have been introduced to drive highly efficient differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) into lineage-specific oligodendrocytes (OLs). However, effective strategies currently rely mainly on genome-integrating viruses. To facilitate the translation of hiPSC-derived OLs into clinical practice, a synthetic modified messenger RNA (smRNA) reprogramming method that generates transgene-free OLs has been developed.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Newswise

Heat conduction important for droplet dynamics

Newswise — When driving in the rain, it’s preferable that the raindrops roll or bounce off of the windshield instead of coating it or even freezing. A team of engineers in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis found that conduction of heat plays a larger role than previously thought in the dynamics of droplets on smooth surfaces that repel water.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Expression of recombinant Stem Cell Factor fused with Leucine Zipper

Stem cell factor (SCF) is a blood cytokine that plays an important role in the differentiation of hematopoietic progenitor cells, as well as survival, proliferation, and differentiation of mast cells. Furthermore, it can enhance tumor cell proliferation and invasion. Recombinant or natural form of leucine zipper can cause homo- or heterodimerization of many types of proteins which are attached to it and have a favorable effect on their function or stability. The present study investigates the expression of leucine zipper-bound SCF.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Gauging the Resilience of Complex Networks

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. — Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network? And how much damage can it take before it tips into collapse? Network scientist Jianxi Gao is building tools that can answer those questions, regardless of the nature of the system.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Updated exascale system for Earth simulations

Newswise — A new version of the Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM) is two times faster than the previous version. The Earth — with its myriad interactions of atmosphere, oceans, land and ice components — presents an extraordinarily complex system for investigation. For researchers, simulating the dynamics of these systems has presented a process that is just as complex. But today, Earth system models capable of weather-scale resolution take advantage of powerful new computers to simulate variations in Earth systems and anticipate decade-scale changes that will critically impact the U.S. energy sector in coming years.
SCIENCE
Physics World

Strain guides the flow of excitons in 2D materials

Using a technique known as strain engineering, researchers in the US and Germany have constructed an “excitonic wire” – a one-dimensional channel through which electron-hole pairs (excitons) can flow in a two-dimensional semiconductor like water through a pipe. The work could aid the development of a new generation of transistor-like devices.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Metal Phenolic Nanodressing of Porous Polymer Scaffolds for Enhanced Bone Regeneration via Interfacial Gating Growth Factor Release and Stem Cell Differentiation

Porous polymer scaffolds are essential materials for tissue engineering because they can be easily processed to deliver stem cells or bioactive factors. However, scaffolds made of synthetic polymers normally lack a bioactive cell-material interface and undergo a burst release of growth factors, which may hinder their further application in tissue engineering. In this paper, a metal-phenolic network (MPN) was interfacially constructed on the pore surface of a porous poly(dl-lactide) (PPLA) scaffold. Based on the molecular gating property of the MPN supramolecular structure, the [email protected] scaffold achieved the sustained release of the loaded molecules. In addition, the MPN coating provided a bioactive interface, thus encouraging the migration and osteogenic differentiation of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs). The [email protected] scaffolds exhibited enhanced bone regeneration in a rat femoral defect model in vivo compared to PPLA, which is ascribed to the combined effect of sustained bone morphogenetic protein-2 (BMP-2) release and the osteogenic ability of MPN. This nanodressing technique provides a viable and straightforward strategy for enhancing the performance of porous polymer scaffolds in bone tissue engineering.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Telocytes: Active Players in the Rainbow Trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) Intestinal Stem-Cell Niche

In order to improve the sustainability of trout farming, it is essential to develop alternatives to fish-based meals that prevent intestinal disorders and support growth performances. Therefore, an accurate knowledge of intestinal morphology and physiology is desirable. We previously described the epithelial component of the intestinal stem-cell (ISC) niche in rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss), which is one of the most successfully farmed species and a representative model of the salmonids family. This work aims to expand that knowledge by investigating the niche stromal components that contribute to intestinal homeostasis. We analyzed samples belonging to five individuals collected from a local commercial farm. Histological and ultrastructural studies revealed peculiar mesenchymal cells adjacent to the epithelium that generated an intricate mesh spanning from the folds’ base to their apex. Their voluminous nuclei, limited cytoplasm and long cytoplasmic projections characterized them as telocytes (TCs). TEM analysis showed the secretion of extracellular vesicles, suggesting their functional implication in cell-to-cell communication. Furthermore, we evaluated the localization of well-defined mouse TC markers (pdgfrα and foxl1) and their relationship with the epithelial component of the niche. TCs establish a direct connection with ISCs and provide short-range signaling, which also indicates their key role as the mesenchymal component of the stem-cell niche in this species. Interestingly, the TC distribution and gene-expression pattern in rainbow trout closely overlapped with those observed in mice, indicating that they have the same functions in both species. These results substantially improve our understanding of the mechanisms regulating intestinal homeostasis and will enable a more detailed evaluation of innovative feed effects.
WILDLIFE
Newswise

Resolving the black hole ‘fuzzball or wormhole’ debate

Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – Black holes really are giant fuzzballs, a new study says. The study attempts to put to rest the debate over Stephen Hawking’s famous information paradox, the problem created by Hawking’s conclusion that any data that enters a black hole can never leave. This conclusion accorded with the laws of thermodynamics, but opposed the fundamental laws of quantum mechanics.
ASTRONOMY
Newswise

Mesenchymal stem cell-encapsulated cellulose nanofiber microbeads and enhanced biological activities by hyaluronic acid incorporation

Cell microencapsulation is a process to entrap viable and functional cells within a biocompatible and semi-permeable matrix to provide a favorable microenvironment to the cells. Cellulose nanofiber (CNF), a low-cost and sustainable cellulose-derived natural polymer, has been studied as a matrix for 3D stem cell culture in the form of a bulk hydrogel. Here, the preparation of CNF microbeads for the long-term 3D culture of human adipose-derived stem cells (hADSCs) was demonstrated. Furthermore, hyaluronic acid (HA) was physically incorporated into the stem cell encapsulated CNF microbeads with various molecular weights and concentrations to investigate its potential in enhancing the cellular bioactivities. The beneficial effects of HA incorporation on encapsulated cells were significant compared to CNF microbeads, especially with 700 kDa molecular weight and 0.2% in concentration in terms of cell proliferation (~2 times) and VEGF secretion (~2 times) while maintaining their stemness. All the results demonstrated that the HA-incorporated CNF microbeads could serve as a promising microencapsulation matrix for hADSCs.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Connexin 43 Gene Ablation Does Not Alter Human Pluripotent Stem Cell Germ Lineage Specification

During embryonic germ layer development, cells communicate with each other and their environment to ensure proper lineage specification and tissue development. Connexin (Cx) proteins facilitate direct cell–cell communication through gap junction channels. While previous reports suggest that gap junctional intercellular communication may contribute to germ layer formation, there have been limited comprehensive expression analyses or genetic ablation studies on Cxs during human pluripotent stem cell (PSC) germ lineage specification. We screened the mRNA profile and protein expression patterns of select human Cx isoforms in undifferentiated human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and after directed differentiation into the three embryonic germ lineages: ectoderm, definitive endoderm, and mesoderm. Transcript analyses by qPCR revealed upregulation of Cx45 and Cx62 in iPSC-derived ectoderm; Cx45 in mesoderm; and Cx30.3, Cx31, Cx32, Cx36, Cx37, and Cx40 in endoderm relative to control human iPSCs. Generated Cx43 (GJA1) CRISPR-Cas9 knockout iPSCs successfully differentiated into cells of all three germ layers, suggesting that Cx43 is dispensable during directed iPSC lineage specification. Furthermore, qPCR screening of select Cx transcripts in our GJA1-/- iPSCs showed no significant Cx upregulation in response to the loss of Cx43 protein. Future studies will reveal possible compensation by additional Cxs, suggesting targets for future CRISPR-Cas9 ablation studies in human iPSC lineage specification.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy