ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ey3QT_0dbZC5oi00

Antonio Brown tossed his jersey and shoulder pads toward the bench, threw his glove and undershirt into the stands and ran off the field bare-chested, waving a peace-out sign to fans in the end zone while Tom Brady huddled the offense for an important play.

Following his strange outburst Sunday, Brown is out as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one can only hope he finds peace.

Brown’s bizarre behavior quickly blew up on social media and dominated NFL headlines around the league on a day when Brady engineered another impressive comeback and several teams clinched playoff berths.

But Brown’s mental health is no joke to be trivialized by a meme.

It’s easy to pile on the four-time All-Pro wide receiver, especially after he was suspended three games for misrepresenting his vaccination status.

However, Brown clearly needs help. His on-field, in-game meltdown was the latest troubling incident in a career filled with big plays and absurd actions.

Brown wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh was released by the Raiders before even playing a game for them in 2019 and lasted one game with the Patriots. He got another chance in the NFL with Brady and the Buccaneers last year after serving an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the league’s personal-conduct policy, and he ended up winning a Super Bowl ring. Even Brady couldn’t save his buddy’s roster spot after this latest incident.

“It’s a difficult situation,” Brady said after throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds remaining to lead Tampa (12-4) to a 28-24 win over the New York Jets (4-12). “Everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team. ... I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians rescinded the one-strike policy he originally gave Brown and brought him back after his most recent suspension. Brown made it easy for Arians to get rid of him this time.

“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians said. “All right? That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who went out there and won the game.”

Brown’s career in the NFL is most likely over. It’s hard to imagine another team would give the 33-year-old an opportunity and risk all the drama he brings.

Still, Brown should get the benefit of various mental health services the NFL offers players and team personnel. The league and the players’ union have plenty of resources available for anyone who needs it — if they ask.

While Brown deserves criticism for quitting on his team during a game — the Buccaneers were facing a third-and-7 and trailed 24-10 in the third quarter when he walked out — the mercurial seven-time Pro Bowl pick needs support from his friends and those close to him.

“I instantly sent him a text,” said Le’Veon Bell, the former Steelers star who played his second game with the Buccaneers. “Obviously, he texted me back and I talked to him. He’s still one of my close friends. You won’t hear me talking bad about AB at all. Obviously, I understand things happen, but he’s one of my closest friends, a close teammate. Overall, he’s a good person. Some bad decision-making sometimes but he’s human, he’s not perfect, and we’ll continue to move on without him and keep moving forward.”

Bell and others are disappointed things went down this way.

“It’s tough,” he said. “Obviously, when I came over here, I was happy to be reunited with him. Unfortunately, it was only two games but at the end of the day, I wish the best for him outside of football or whatever’s next for him. I’ll still be hanging out with him, taking to him on a daily basis and I’ll continue to try and make plays for this team.”

If Brown’s career is over, he’ll finish with 928 receptions, 12,291 yards receiving and 83 TD catches. His stats are worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but it’ll be tough to convince voters to overlook the character concerns.

For now, Brown has more important matters to address.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/robmaaddi

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Mental Health#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Raiders#Patriots
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Makes His Pick For NFL MVP Very Clear

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have been teammates for each of their 11 seasons of overlap in the NFL. And through that time, the tight end/quarterback duo have established themselves as one of the most dominant forces in the league. In now his 22nd NFL season, a 44-year-old Brady finds...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
Vibe

Antonio Brown Says He Was Cut By Buccaneers For Not Playing Through Injury

Update: 4:15 p.m. ET (Jan. 6, 2021) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released a statement refuting Antonio Brown’s claims that he was ordered to play through injury. The statement reads as follows: “The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately. While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday’s game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not...
NFL
The Independent

The Independent

420K+
Followers
153K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy