Hoda and Jenna remember ‘national treasure’ Betty White

MINERAL POINT, Wis. – Betty White will not be buried in Mineral Point, her agent said Tuesday. In an interview with ABC News, Jeff Witjas said White will not be laid to rest next to her late husband Allen Ludden. Ludden was born and buried in Mineral Point. Ludden...
BETTY White was just weeks away from her 100th birthday when it was announced she tragically passed away on December 31, 2021. Since the news first broke, many have come together to celebrate White's historic career, reflecting on all her achievements since her introduction to the entertainment industry in 1945.
Valerie Bertinelli is remembering Betty White in the most heartwarming way. On December 31, news broke that the beloved Golden Girls actress had died at the age of 99, three weeks shy of her 100th birthday. In honor of Betty's incredible eight-decade career, Valerie is taking a trip down memory lane to relive special moments she shared in the kitchen with the late actress.
Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt.
In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Over the coming days, we'll likely see many tributes for Betty White, who died on Friday. She was 99. One place to pay tribute is at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, where the museum is dedicated to honoring artists, writers and, of course, figures such as Betty White.
“Yellowstone” actor Dave Annable shared a classic Betty White photo amid the numerous tributes to the late actress on Friday. The photo shows White smiling and making a hang ten hand gesture. Annable captioned the photo, “Finally, something EVERYONE can agree on. We will all miss you greatly, Ms....
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Dozens of entertainment figures are posting messages celebrating the extraordinary life and career of comedy legend Betty White, who died Friday at the age of 99. White was the star of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, and the winner of...
President Biden is one of many Americans paying tribute to Betty White following her death. The legendary actress and comedian died on Friday, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Bill Whitaker takes a look at her long and hilarious legacy.
Betty White, who passed away Friday at 99 years old, will be remembered by many as an iconic entertainer who charmed Americans through their television screens for decades, but she was also a passionate animal lover and lifelong advocate for animal wellbeing. The "Golden Girls" star wrote in her 2012...
The creator of Hot in Cleveland just posted an emotional tribute to Betty White. The iconic actress passed away on New Year’s Eve. She was 99. The creator, Suzanne Martin, reminisced on how the set was a happy place and how sweet Betty White was while on it. According...
Ohioans might know of Betty White's support for the Columbus Zoo and friendship with its longtime director Jack Hanna. But she had another connection to Columbus: once being a spokesperson for Marzetti, a local food processing company. The intrigue: White, who passed away over the weekend, promoted a "Betty White...
Following Betty White's death at age 99 on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, the internet has been flooded with posts sharing love and adoration for the beloved actor. Among those posts was a tweet which resurfaced a piece of classic television from nearly four decades ago. In 1983, Joan Rivers was filling in for Johnny Carson as a guest-host for “The Tonight Show” and had none other than White on as a guest. During a two minute exchange that’s been circulating on social media, the two effortlessly launch roasts at one another, each funnier than the next.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — American Icon, beloved actress, and comedian Betty White has died at the age of 99, just a couple of weeks before her milestone 100th birthday. "I've grown up watching her Golden Girls. I mean, I'm an 80s kid. So I've watched her in a lot of this. The Proposal and all the other stuff she's done, so It was hard. It was sad," said Jenny Cirillo of Bushkill.
Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
