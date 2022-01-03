ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoda and Jenna remember ‘national treasure’ Betty White

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White passed away at age 99 last week, weeks...

When is Betty White’s funeral?

BETTY White was just weeks away from her 100th birthday when it was announced she tragically passed away on December 31, 2021. Since the news first broke, many have come together to celebrate White's historic career, reflecting on all her achievements since her introduction to the entertainment industry in 1945.
Valerie Bertinelli’s Fans Are Emotional Over Her Latest Instagram Post About Betty White

Valerie Bertinelli is remembering Betty White in the most heartwarming way. On December 31, news broke that the beloved Golden Girls actress had died at the age of 99, three weeks shy of her 100th birthday. In honor of Betty's incredible eight-decade career, Valerie is taking a trip down memory lane to relive special moments she shared in the kitchen with the late actress.
Remembering Betty White, a ‘Golden Girl’ Whose Longevity Was a Tribute to Her Versatility

Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt. In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
National Comedy Center pays tribute to Betty White

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Over the coming days, we'll likely see many tributes for Betty White, who died on Friday. She was 99. One place to pay tribute is at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, where the museum is dedicated to honoring artists, writers and, of course, figures such as Betty White.
‘Yellowstone’ Alum Dave Annable Remembers Betty White

“Yellowstone” actor Dave Annable shared a classic Betty White photo amid the numerous tributes to the late actress on Friday. The photo shows White smiling and making a hang ten hand gesture. Annable captioned the photo, “Finally, something EVERYONE can agree on. We will all miss you greatly, Ms....
Hoda and Jenna play one last game in 2021

TODAY’s Donna Farizan hosts the last game of the year between Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Hoda and Jenna sprint between tables to answer pop culture trivia questions.Dec. 31, 2021.
Remembering Betty White's Columbus connections

Ohioans might know of Betty White's support for the Columbus Zoo and friendship with its longtime director Jack Hanna. But she had another connection to Columbus: once being a spokesperson for Marzetti, a local food processing company. The intrigue: White, who passed away over the weekend, promoted a "Betty White...
Fans are sharing hysterical clip of Joan Rivers and Betty White ribbing each other

Following Betty White's death at age 99 on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, the internet has been flooded with posts sharing love and adoration for the beloved actor. Among those posts was a tweet which resurfaced a piece of classic television from nearly four decades ago. In 1983, Joan Rivers was filling in for Johnny Carson as a guest-host for “The Tonight Show” and had none other than White on as a guest. During a two minute exchange that’s been circulating on social media, the two effortlessly launch roasts at one another, each funnier than the next.
Monroe County locals remember Betty White

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — American Icon, beloved actress, and comedian Betty White has died at the age of 99, just a couple of weeks before her milestone 100th birthday. "I've grown up watching her Golden Girls. I mean, I'm an 80s kid. So I've watched her in a lot of this. The Proposal and all the other stuff she's done, so It was hard. It was sad," said Jenny Cirillo of Bushkill.
Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
