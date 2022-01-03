3 Tips for Starting a Garden In Your Backyard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You don't have to live on a farm or ranch to welcome more animals in your life. A well-equipped, spacious backyard can allow you to make like Martha and raise livestock, like chickens, for years to come (she breeds Araucanas, Polish, Cochins, Speckled Sussex, Jersey Giants, Mille Fleurs, Silkies, Orpingtons, Silver Laced Wyandottes, and Minorcasto fowls). "If you're interested in keeping chickens, keep in mind that each bird will need at least two square feet of ace in the coop, and plenty of room (at least 10 square feet each) to roam freely outside," Martha has said. "There are so many rewards from raising these birds. You get delicious eggs, and the joy of caring for them is great for you and your family. I highly recommend it."

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO