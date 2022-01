Can you believe the Chicago Bears strung two wins together? We have to go all the way back to Weeks 4 and 5 to see that happen. This has been a tough season for the Bears but I still hope they pull off a third win versus the Minnesota Vikings. No matter what happens in that game, Matt Nagy cannot be back in 2022, therefore a win would be a better way to go out. Especially since Justin Fields is the planned starter for Sunday.

