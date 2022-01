The ‘Today’ host’s wife penned an emotional message on Instagram to celebrate their six years as husband and wife. Carson Daly, 48, and his wife Siri Pinter, 40, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary together on Thursday December 23. After years together, the pair seem so in love with each other. Siri penned an Instagram post with photos from their special day to celebrate their anniversary. “I can’t even remember how many more… that’s because life with you and our family has felt like forever,” she wrote in the post. “I can’t even remember a before. I love you [Carson Daly]… Happy Anniversary!”

