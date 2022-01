China has always said it wants it EV incentives to be reduced to zero over time. On the last day of 2021, the Finance Ministry announced the government incentive for purchasers of a so-called new energy vehicles would be cut by 30% beginning January 1, 2022. It also announced all incentives would be terminated as of the end of this year. This announcement was in line with what the government has been saying all along as it strives to boost NEV sales to 20% of all new cars sold in China by 2025.

