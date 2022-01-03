ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd Announces 'Dawn FM' Album Release Date & Star-Studded Features

By Mark Elibert
HipHopDX.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd has been throwing hints and teasers for his upcoming album for months now, but it looks like fans will finally be getting their hands on the new project very soon. On Monday (January 3), the Canadian crooner officially announced his fifth studio album Dawn FM with an accompanying video...

hiphopdx.com

Variety

The Weeknd Doubles Down on the ‘80s and Even Michael Jackson on the Upbeat ‘Dawn FM’: Album Review

The Weeknd’s music has always been based around a combination of light and darkness, as the truth-in-advertising title of his 2015 sophomore full-length album, “The Beauty Behind the Madness,” stated — love and hate, happiness and anger, hope and despair, and any number of other complimentary/ contradictory, yin-and-yang elements. That combination reached a new and unintended level when his last album, the blockbuster “After Hours,” was released on March 20, 2020 — just as the horrors of the pandemic became inescapable — and for many people it’s difficult to hear even that album’s most beautiful songs without feeling the chill...
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Channels Classic Nas Quote While Recording Post-Prison Album

Bobby Shmurda has enjoyed his freedom since being released from prison last year. Fans have watched him dance on social media and pop up at random events, but the music releases have been sporadic at best. Now that he’s coming up on a year of being free, Bobby is locked in on his new album.
hiphop-n-more.com

The Weeknd Reveals ‘Dawn FM’ Album Tracklist

The Weeknd has revealed the official tracklist for his new album Dawn FM that drops this Friday, January 7th. The Canadian superstar unveiled the 16 songs-list through a video trailer which you can watch below. The guest features on the tracks have not been revealed yet but previously, Abel said that Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and fellow Canadian Jim Carrey will appear on the album.
Rolling Stone

Five Things We Learned from the Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’

“I just want to be a filmmaker,” Abel Tesfaye told Rolling Stone in 2020, months after he made his big-screen debut in Uncut Gems. “I want to make great cinema.” With his latest album, Dawn FM, he’s channeled his passion for film into one of his most theatrical work yet. His fifth studio LP enlists a prime cast of singular rappers (Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator), distinctive producers (Max Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never), and high-wattage friends (Jim Carrey and Quincy Jones) to spin a rousing drama of death and love. The Weeknd even calls upon Josh Safdie, the...
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs Announces New Mixtape ‘Caprisongs’ Arriving Next Week

FKA Twigs announced Thursday that her mixtape Caprisongs — her first collection of new music since 2019’s Magdalene — will be released on Friday, Jan. 14. “CAPRISONGS is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends,” the singer wrote of the mixtape on Instagram. “CAPRISONGS… it’s bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when ur thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a...
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
Variety

Jack White Premieres Live Video, Offers Details About Coming Twin Albums and Tour

Jack White hasn’t talked much publicly about his forthcoming pair of new albums — “Fear of the Dawn,” out April 8, and “Entering Heaven Alive,” due July 22 — but he took to Los Angeles radio station Alt 98.7 to exclusively premiere a new live-in-the-studio music video on the station’s website, as well as to discuss the nature of the two records as well as tour plans. With the self-directed live video for “Taking Me Back,” White told host Chris Booker that “we wanted to kill a few birds with one stone. People keep asking who’s going to be in the...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Hit With Drake Comparisons On Julia Fox Date - After Future Joins Them

New York, N.Y. – Kanye West’s relationship with actress Julia Fox appears to be blossoming after being spotted on a fourth date on Tuesday night (January 4). According to TMZ, the pair attended Broadway show Slave Play at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City. The 12-time Tony-nominated play is described as “ripping open history at the intersection of race, love, sex and sexuality in 21st-century America.”
