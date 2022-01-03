Kyrie Irving expected to make season debut with Nets on Wednesday vs. Pacers

Kyrie Irving is ready to return.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania , the Brooklyn Nets point guard will make his season debut on Wednesday on the road against the Indiana Pacers after missing the first 35 games of the season.

Irving has been absent all year because of his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which makes him ineligible to play at the Barclays Center, home of the Nets, under New York City’s vaccine mandate.

The Nets originally told Irving they had no interest in a part-time player and that he would not be allowed to play for the team until he got vaccinated or the law was adjusted.

But the Nets, who are in second place in the Eastern Conference, have since changed course. The team began the process of Irving’s return in December but he was placed in the COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 18.

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Nets team gear

Irving, who has not played since June, was cleared to return on Dec. 28 but the team has had only home games since then, which he is still ineligible to play in.

The Nets will certainly welcome the addition of Irving, whose presence should also allow the team to rest stars Kevin Durant and James Harden when needed to keep them fresh for a playoff push.

Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated will surely continue to be a talking point throughout the rest of the season, especially if he remains ineligible to play in postseason home games.

But for now, the polarizing star will be back for road games.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram